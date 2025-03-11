Review: NOTES FROM THE FIELD at Portland Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Anna Deveare Smith's NOTES FROM THE FIELD takes an unflinching look at America’s school-to-prison pipeline and the devastating consequences of our flawed justice system. Now running at Portland Playhouse, it is a riveting show that demands to be seen.

As with Smith’s other work, NOTES FROM THE FIELD is a documentary-style piece. For this play, she conducted more than 250 interviews with people across the country whose lives have been impacted by the justice system, and then distilled those interviews down to monologues by 19 characters – students, parents, counselors, administrators, prisoners, politicians, and preachers – all played by one actor. What makes this type of work so impactful is that the interviews are performed verbatim, so you don’t feel like you’re watching characters in a play; you feel like you’re watching real people talk about their lives. The play's structure guides the audience through difficult terrain while offering a powerful reminder that change, while difficult, is possible through committed action.

Clearly, this work demands an incredible actor, especially considering the almost 3-hour runtime. Ramona Lisa Alexander truly delivers a tour de force performance, brilliantly capturing the nuances of each individual's voice, mannerisms, and emotional truth. Her skill becomes evident early in the first act during a monologue from a young man who has repeatedly endured police brutality. Alexander undergoes such a complete metamorphosis – her physical presence, posture, vocal cadence, and even perceived stature shift so dramatically – that for a moment I thought an entirely different person was on stage.

Portland Playhouse's production, directed by Jackie Davis, honors the importance of this work, presenting these vital stories with the care and artistic excellence they deserve. The emotional impact is also enhanced by video footage of real events, as well as live music and sound effects provided by Kennedy Verrett.

NOTES FROM THE FIELD is a must-see for anyone who cares about justice, education, and our collective future.

NOTES FROM THE FIELD runs through March 30. Details and tickets here.

Photo credit: Shawnte Sims

