Portland Theatre Artists Launch Digital Content Initiatives

Just because theatres are closed doesn't mean we can't have theatre! Here are some fun initiatives from Portland's awesome theatre artists.

Portland Playhouse -- Performance Space and Marketplace

Portland Playhouse's Performance Space and Marketplace, is a digital hub for arts content. It current features everything from Castaway Cabaret, a Las Vega- style Cabaret performance produced and performed by a guy who spent the last 8 months on a deserted island, to a book reading and musical performances. There's also a section for artists offering classes, from violin to yoga, and a space for local artists to exhibit their work.

Artslandia - Happy Hour

Every day, Artslandia hosts a digital happy hour, where artists perform from their homes. Most of the performances so far have been musical, but they've also had comedy from Curious Comedy Theatre as well as Shakespeare readings from Scott Palmer. Join the happy hours on the Artslandia Facebook page or search the archive on the Artslandia website.

Third Rail Repertory Theatre - Social Media + Members Events

Third Rail Rep has been posting videos featuring their "Junior Company" (aka company members' children) performing scenes from plays, apprentices singing songs, and more. Plus, every week, a different company takes over their social media accounts. Follow Third Rail on Facebook.

For members (and if you aren't a member yet, now would be a great time to sign up and support their work), Third Rail just started offering Zoom versions of their popular Sunday salons. Learn more about membership.

Portland Center Stage - Howards End Book Club + A Night with Janis Joplin

Portland Center Stage's production of Howards End was canceled, but you still have the opportunity to talk about it. On April 13, Willamette Writers will host an online book club to discuss E.M. Forster's novel. They'll be joined by Caroline Hewitt, who adapted the book for the stage. Learn more from Portland Center Stage.

If you were around in 2011 and love Janis Joplin, you might have seen the world premiere of a show about her at Portland Center Stage. Originally developed at PCS, A Night with Janis Joplin went on to open on Broadway in 2013. The Broadway production is currently available for streaming on BroadwayHD, which is offering a 7-day free trial.

Experience Theatre Project - The Turn of the Screw

On May 1, Experience Theatre Project will be taking their immersive theatre experiences digital with a live streamed performance of The Turn of the Screw. The production will be free, but donations will gladly be accepted. Visit their website for more information.

Merideth Kaye Clark and Jenn Grinels - Siren Songs

Next month, PDX musical theatre star Merideth Kaye Clark and collaborator Jenn Grinels are releasing a new album featuring original songs as well as favorite covers. You can listen to the album for free on the Siren Songs website.

I'm sure there's more going on that I don't know about, so if you have something you'd like me to include on this list, please reach out!

Photo credit: Pixabay





