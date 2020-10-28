Play On Shakespeare Announces November 2020 Calendar of Events

Upcoming events include Much Ado About Nothing and Cymbeline.

Play On Shakespeare today announced their November 2020 calendar.

Play On Shakespeare's mission is to enhance the understanding of Shakespeare's plays in performance for theatre professionals, students, teachers, and audiences by engaging with contemporary translations and adaptations. In the fall of 2015, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival announced a new commissioning program called Play on! 36 playwrights translate Shakespeare. The project was simple yet enthusiastically ambitious in its original conception: to commission 36 playwrights to translate 39 plays attributed to Shakespeare into contemporary, modern English over the course of three years. The group of playwrights commissioned by the project included at least 51 percent women and writers of color. In its three-year tenure at OSF, Play on! worked with nearly 1,000 actors, directors, stage managers and producers on nearly 80 readings, workshops, productions and demonstrations in 19 different cities, collaborating with 24 different theatres and academic institutions around the world.

Play on! was energized by its overwhelming scope and success, and the project's producing team secured funding to form their own new, not-for-profit company. On January 1, 2019, they established Play On Shakespeare. Their first endeavor as a new organization saw them producing the Play On Festival in New York City- a series of staged readings of all 39 commissioned translations in an action-packed 33 days. The festival engaged hundreds of artists and was produced in partnership with Classic Stage Company and Oregon Shakespeare Festival.

November 2020 Calendar of Events

Theatre UCF presents Much Ado About Nothing

November 7 @ 4:00PM PT / 7:00PM ET and on-demand streaming through November 20

Two couples are brought together and whisked apart by the plotting of friends and enemies in this comedy of love and misunderstanding. Experience the drama and poetry of one of Shakespeare's most famous works in a new light. Modern verse translation (commissioned by Play On Shakespeare) by Ranjit Bolt ; direction by Mark Brotherton.

SUNY New Paltz Department of Theatre Arts presents Cymbeline

November 14 @ 4:00PM PT / 7:00PM ET and November 15 @ 11:00AM PT / 2:00PM ET

A modern spin on this Shakespearean classic in which Imogen, the daughter of a British king named Cymbeline, marries against her father's wishes to Posthumus (a member of the King's court). Posthumus is resultantly banished by the king and in his travels meets Lachimo, a man who bets Posthumus that he can seduce Posthumus' faithful wife. Will Posthumus trust his wife or fall into the trap of a stranger? Modern verse translation (commissioned by Play On Shakespeare) by Andrea Thome; direction by Britany Proia.

