Photo Flash: THE LIGHTNING THIEF Comes To Keller Auditorium

Portland'5 Centers for the Arts is thrilled to announce that THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL, an "electrifying" (Newsday) musical adaption of the New York Times best-selling novel written by Rick Riordan,will play Keller Auditorium on May 7th and 8th. Tickets are now on sale at www.portland5.com, the Portland'5 Centers for the Arts box office at 1111 SW Broadway Ave (Monday through Saturday 10am to 5pm), by phone at 800-273-1530, and at all TicketsWest outlets.

With more than 100 million copies of the book series sold worldwide, this global phenomenon has found a new home on the live stage in a "mesmerizing" theatrical event that proves "lightning can strike twice!" (TheaterMania). Following a sold out run in New York City, where it garnered 3 Drama Desk Award nominations, including Best Musical, this "winning adaptation" (The Hollywood Reporter) is coming to rock Portland.

As a son of Poseidon, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and is on a quest to find Zeus' lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods. Based on the best-selling Disney-Hyperion novel by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL is an action-packed theatrical adventure that has been celebrated by audiences and critics alike.

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL has a Drama Desk nominated book by Joe Tracz, music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki, and is directed by Stephen Brackett, with choreography by Patrick McCollum, with set design by Lee Savage, costume design by Sydney Maresca, Obie award winning sound design by Ryan Rumery, lighting design by David Lander, fight direction byRod Kinter and orchestrations by Wiley Deweese and Rob Rokicki. The production is being presented by special arrangement withRick Riordan and the Gallt & Zacker Literary Agency.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel



