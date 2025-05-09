Lindsey Stirling Will Perform With the Oregon Symphony

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Experience the next evolution of Lindsey Stirling as she brings her groundbreaking fusion of electronic violin and orchestral grandeur to the Symphony stage. With bold new music from her album Duality, Stirling continues to push boundaries, blending intricate instrumentals and her signature pop flair in this one-of-a-kind concert experience that’s as majestic as it is energetic. Catch Lindsey at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall this June 18, 2025, at 7:30 PM for this one-night-only event.

Tickets for Lindsey Stirling: A Night with the Oregon Symphony go on sale to the public on May 13 at 10 AM PST.

Few artists embody creativity and innovation quite like Lindsey Stirling. A multi-award-winning electronic violinist, dancer, and New York Times bestselling author, she has captivated audiences worldwide with her high-energy performances and genre-blending sound. Known for her electrifying live shows, Stirling continues to push boundaries, now stepping into the world of orchestral music, bringing her signature style to grand symphonic settings.



Her latest album, Duality, showcases her fearless artistry, blending pop influences, cinematic compositions, and left-of-center pop. Collaborating with top producers like Graham Muron and Lucky West, the album delivers both intricate instrumentals and bold, modern melodies. Songs like "Eye Of The Untold Her," produced by Mako and co-written with Hans Zimmer collaborator Steve Mazzaro, reflect her passion for storytelling through music, while tracks like “Inner Gold” and “Survive” highlight her pop sensibilities.



With a career defined by reinvention, her upcoming orchestral shows mark an exciting new chapter, fusing the majesty of symphonic arrangements with her signature energy and movement. As she embarks on this next evolution with the Oregon Symphony, Stirling invites fans to experience music in an entirely new way, proving once again that artistry knows no limits.

