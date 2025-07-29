Experience Theatre Project Will Host Community Carnivale

The event is on August 30, 2025 from 6:30pm-10:30pm.
Experience Theatre Project will celebrate its first full season at its new space by throwing an End of Summary Evening Carnivàle on August 30, 2025 from 6:30pm-10:30pm. This ALL AGES event will celebrate past and future productions, and feature live music, delicious food, and lots of games and prizes. Suggested $5 donation.
Experience Theater Project is throwing a summer carnival to help raise $10,000 for our season of “DEATH & DESIRE,” featuring an original immersive adaptation of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (opening September 26), an innovative movement-based Macbeth (opening January 16, 2026) inspired by the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford, the hilarious improv-based Irish farce Flanagan's Wake (opening March 6, 2026), a quirky immersive take on Neil Simon's Rumors (opening April 17, 2026), and ETP's popular original comedy A Drunk Christmas Carol returns for its fifth year this December 12-20, 2025.
About Experience Theatre Project: Experience Theatre Project is an innovative, immersive theater company based in Beaverton, Oregon. Unlike traditional theaters with rows of seats and a proscenium stage, ETP crafts imaginative and fully surrounding narratives, drawing inspiration from both original and classic stories. Our specialty lies in presenting these tales in an unconventional, unexpected fashion, surrounding audiences in the world of the play, similar to a haunted house or a Disney experience. Limiting audiences to sixty or less ensures an intimate and memorable experience.
Videos