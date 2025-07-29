Experience Theatre Project Will Host Community Carnivale

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Experience Theatre Project will celebrate its first full season at its new space by throwing an End of Summary Evening Carnivàle on August 30, 2025 from 6:30pm-10:30pm. This ALL AGES event will celebrate past and future productions, and feature live music, delicious food, and lots of games and prizes. Suggested $5 donation.

FEATURING:

Traditional carnival games for fun prizes, like the balloon dart game, 1-on-1 hoops, bean bag toss, a ducky pull, target games, a Connect 4 tournament and more! Prizes include stuffed toys, tickets to shows, free food and drinks and ETP swag

Live Music playing hits from the 80s to today from 6:30-10pm

A silent auction with amazing themed baskets up for grabs featuring gift cards, tickets and credits from the Oregon Symphony, Lan Su Chinese Garden, Binary Brewing Company, Dutch Bros, Fort George Brewery, tickets to ETP shows, and many more

Delicious barbecue food with all the fixins (vegetarian/vegan and gluten-free options available)

FREE popcorn and cotton candy!

Roaming characters from ETP's shows past wander the grounds

A wine ring toss (like a wine wall but with rings!) with wine from Willamette Valley Vineyards, A to Z Erath, and other local wineries, with one bottle of wine valued at over $100!

50-50 cash prize raffle

Beer, wine, soda and ciders available for purchase

SPECIAL MUSICAL PERFORMANCES from ETP performers begin at 8pm!

Experience Theater Project is throwing a summer carnival to help raise $10,000 for our season of “DEATH & DESIRE,” featuring an original immersive adaptation of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (opening September 26), an innovative movement-based Macbeth (opening January 16, 2026) inspired by the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford, the hilarious improv-based Irish farce Flanagan's Wake (opening March 6, 2026), a quirky immersive take on Neil Simon's Rumors (opening April 17, 2026), and ETP's popular original comedy A Drunk Christmas Carol returns for its fifth year this December 12-20, 2025.

About Experience Theatre Project: Experience Theatre Project is an innovative, immersive theater company based in Beaverton, Oregon. Unlike traditional theaters with rows of seats and a proscenium stage, ETP crafts imaginative and fully surrounding narratives, drawing inspiration from both original and classic stories. Our specialty lies in presenting these tales in an unconventional, unexpected fashion, surrounding audiences in the world of the play, similar to a haunted house or a Disney experience. Limiting audiences to sixty or less ensures an intimate and memorable experience.