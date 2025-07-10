ENCOUNTERS By Jeremy Cole to be Presented as Part Of The 1st Annual Portland Pride Plays Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Encounters by Jeremy Cole will be presented as Part Of The 1st Annual Portland Pride Plays Festival.

Encounters by Jeremy Cole is a series of short plays: in "Members Only," a unique club is formed out of necessity in the summer of 1949. What happens on the fire escape stays on the fire escape. In "The Old Playground," longtime friends in a bittersweet reunion learn that when old traditions die, perhaps new ones can be forged.

And in "The Scoring System," Steve and Tim may each consider themselves a perfect "10," but may be shocked to discover how others might rate them.

Encounters is performed by Bethany Kemper, Bobby Nove, Chase Reinhardt, and Kristen Pizzo, is directed by Alisa Peck, and is part of the 1st Annual Portland Pride Plays Festival. No advance tickets available. Admittance at the door is Pay What You Will (suggested donation $20). Encounters performs July 19 at 6pm.