Century High School No Longer Offers Theater Electives to Students

Hillsboro School District has made the deicision to stop offering theater electives for the 2025-2026 school year at Century High School. In response, students walked out of class in protest earlier this week.

Many students voiced their disapointment with the decision. "I don’t want our pride and our joy to just get covered with a layer of dust while our theater sits in the dark, it’s our space to be creative," said one student on the matter.

According to the article from KWG8, "While the district is anticipating a $20 million budget shortfall that forces the reduction of about 150 staff members districtwide, officials said the decision to pause the theater classes is unrelated to the budget crisis."

The district says that it is simply becuase not enought students found interest in the subject, "It is true that Century High School will not be offering Theater-related elective classes in 2025-26; however, the reason is because not enough students forecasted for those electives."

Despite there being no theater related classes at Century High School, the theatre program at the school will still have performances for the next school year.

For more information, check out the article from KWG8 here.

