BWW Review: HONKY TONK LAUNDRY at Broadway Rose

My first laugh-out-loud moment in HONKY TONK LAUNDRY came just a few minutes in, and for the rest of the show, I smiled, laughed, tapped my foot, and did my best to resist humming along. Let me quickly back up and say that I honestly did not expect to enjoy HONKY TONK LAUNDRY as much as I did - I'm not a big country music fan and the whole idea seemed a little corny. But I was wrong to judge the book by its cover - this country music jukebox musical, now playing at Broadway Rose, is 2 hours and 15 minutes of pure delight.

The plot of HONKY TONK LAUNDRY could have been pulled straight out of a country song. Lana Mae Hopkins, owner of the Wishy Washy Washateria, hires Katie Lane Murphy, a more-than-slightly unstable woman, to help do the town's laundry. Together, they take on everything from cheating men to long-shelved aspirations. It's a story of friendship, girl power, and never giving up on your dreams. Written by Roger Bean, the book consists almost entirely of folksy Southernisms and clever snark, while the score features arrangements of country classics from Carrie Underwood, Trisha Yearwood, Reba McEntire, Tammy Wynette, Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline, and more.

While the dialogue is funny and the music fantastic - even to a non-country person like me - what really sells this show is the stars. Emily Cadiz (Lana Mae) and Jessica Brandes (Katie) just crush it. They can twang, they can belt, they can yodel. Cadiz's deadpan hits the mark every time and is a perfect complement to Brandes's physical comedy genius. I put these two among the top performances I've seen on the Broadway Rose stage, and that's saying a lot.

HONKY TONK LAUNDRY runs through February 20 at Broadway Rose in Tigard. Treat yourself to some fun. More details and tickets here: https://www.broadwayrose.org/honky-tonk-laundry/

Photo credit: Sam Ortega