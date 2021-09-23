BWW Review: CAMPFIRE STORIES at Back Fence PDX And Artists Rep

There's been a lot of discussion about what post-pandemic theatre will look like. Much of this has been on the macro level -- how theatre as an institution needs to change. But there's also the question of what people want to see. What will get audiences to venture out for a live performance in the company of a crowd after spending the last year and a half inside alone?

After watching CAMPFIRE STORIES, a joint production from Back Fence PDX and Artists Rep last weekend, I think the answer, or at least an answer, might be storytelling. After an eternity of watching digital productions, many of which were highly produced in an attempt to redefine the relationship between live performance and modern technology, there was something cathartic, and even thrilling in a calm sort of way, about watching just a person on a stage with a microphone telling a story. It was intimacy at a safe social distance.

Headed by B. Frayn Masters and Mindy Nettifee, Back Fence PDX has been putting on personal theme-based story events since 2008. In CAMPFIRE STORIES, there were two "cabins," each featuring several performers. I saw Eden Dawn, Matt Sheehy, Brooks, Jason Rouse, Monica Choy, and Katie Nguyen telling stories that ranged from embarrassing moments at summer camp to camp counselor hijinks, to spooky stories you'd hear sitting around a campfire. Many of the stories were funny, none truly scary (for which I was grateful), and all completely relatable. Frankly, it was just nice to listen to other people's stories for a while rather than being wrapped up in my own.

CAMPFIRE STORIES was just a one-weekend deal, but keep your eye out for future Back Fence PDX events, including the return of their popular Russian Roulette series. Learn more here: http://backfencepdx.com/