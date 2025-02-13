Whitney Houston Tribute Comes to the Kelly Strayhorn Theater in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Coming to the Kelly Strayhorn Theater is a tribute concert honoring the unparalleled legacy of Whitney Houston on Saturday, March 15 from 7:30pm - 9:00pm. Led by Musical Director Dwayne Fulton, this musical celebration brings Whitney’s iconic hits to life, honoring her legacy with electrifying performances by some of Pittsburgh’s finest musicians. The VIP Reception from 5:30pm - 7:00pm offers early admission, reserved seating, light hors d'oeuvres, and a complimentary drink ticket for an enhanced experience.

With her soaring range, effortless grace, and unmatched vocal power, Whitney redefined global superstardom. Selling over 200 million records, earning 11 No. 1 singles, and winning 6 GRAMMYs, she remains one of the most iconic performers of the 20th century.

Back in August 2024, KST conducted an online survey and asked audiences to vote for the next star KST should honor in their annual tribute concert. The overwhelming, enthusiastic response showed a strong consensus—Whitney was the clear favorite.

Led by Musical Director Dwayne Fulton, this tribute concert features lead vocalists Mychole Starr, Chantal Joseph, Anqwenique, Anita Levels, and Kylie Edwards, supported by Katy Cotten, Delana Flowers, and Carmen Miller of the BGVs. Accompanied by musicians Claude Flowers (Bass), Paris Akins (Keys), J.R Jones (Drums), Dwayne Fulton (Keys) and Michael Davis (Guitar), the concert will journey through Whitney’s greatest hits in a night of celebration, remembrance, and musical brilliance.

Since 2020, KST has collaborated with Dwayne Fulton on a recurring series of tribute concerts honoring musical legends. From Black & Solid Gold: Hits of Magnificent Motown to the sold-out When Doves Cry Prince tribute, R.E.S.P.E.C.T.: An Aretha Franklin Tribute Concert, and Simply the Best honoring Tina Turner, these one-of-a-kind events filled KST with nostalgia, joy and laughter.

One of the biggest challenges—and sources of fun—that Dwayne experienced this time was finding artists who could capture the essence of Whitney’s singing:

"Whitney has a unique, pop-ish, clean, and even pristine sound, which is very hard to find. Many singers have strong, powerful, and heavy voices with some rasp, but they could possibly kill a Whitney song. What I want to do is be as authentic as possible and come as close as I can to find the clean sound that Whitney brings."

Dwayne continues with his musical vision: "We want to preserve the integrity of her music. When we play an intro, the audience should immediately think, ‘Hey, that’s my song!’ Of course, we’ll also have some musical fun within that framework."

At the VIP Reception, concertgoers can enjoy a specialty cocktail from TLC Libations and light hors d'oeuvres in the company of other Whitney fans and KST supporters. Celebrate the KST community and have early entry to the theater to secure preferred seating. The evening promises to be a powerful tribute to Whitney Houston’s sound and a celebration of Pittsburgh talent.

