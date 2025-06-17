Video: First Look at Immersive CATS at the Fulton Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



The Fulton Theatre has released a preview of their new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS. Even if you think you know this iconic musical, the Fulton promises a vision you've never encountered before. This is CATS in a magical new light, poised to be the theatrical event of the season.

The Fulton Theatre is being transformed into an abandoned amusement park that will surround audiences, delivering Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic in a magical new light with an unforgettable score, dazzling costumes, and breathtaking choreography executed by one of the most exciting companies of artists ever to appear on the Fulton stage. It will be the theatrical event of the season. You have to see it to believe it.

Don't miss your chance to witness this extraordinary theatrical event. CATS will run on the Fulton Theatre's Mainstage from until July 20, 2025, with a Community Night preview performance on Wednesday, June 11th, and a Pay-What-You-Want performance on Thursday, June 12th.

Cast:

