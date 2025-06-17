Video: First Look at Immersive CATS at the Fulton Theatre

CATS will run on the Fulton Theatre's Mainstage from until July 20, 2025
The Fulton Theatre has released a preview of their new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS. Even if you think you know this iconic musical, the Fulton promises a vision you've never encountered before. This is CATS in a magical new light, poised to be the theatrical event of the season.
The Fulton Theatre is being transformed into an abandoned amusement park that will surround audiences, delivering Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic in a magical new light with an unforgettable score, dazzling costumes, and breathtaking choreography executed by one of the most exciting companies of artists ever to appear on the Fulton stage. It will be the theatrical event of the season. You have to see it to believe it.
Don't miss your chance to witness this extraordinary theatrical event. CATS will run on the Fulton Theatre's Mainstage from until July 20, 2025, with a Community Night preview performance on Wednesday, June 11th, and a Pay-What-You-Want performance on Thursday, June 12th.
Victoria - Brianna Abruzzo; Caliope - Kendra Alexander; Electra - Sophia Amaya; Carbucketty, u/s Demeter/Bombalurina - Bridget Bailey; Quaxo, u/s Bustopher/Gus - Charlie Bensinger; Plato/Macavity - Brian C. Binion; Demeter - Courtney Blanc; Jennyanydots/Dance Capt. - Kelly Liz Bolick; George, u/s Quaxo - Trenton Breneman; The Rum Tum Tugger - Aaron Patrick Craven; Coricopat - Tracy Dunbar; Peter - Elliott Evans; Skimbleshanks, u/s Rum Tum Tugger - Collin Matthew Flanagan; Admetus, u/s Macavity - Sammy Fossum; Mr. Mistoffelees - Paul Giarratano; Fantazia - Abigail Gottshall; Ivy - Ava Rosalía Graff; Pouncival, u/s Mr. Mistoffelees - Alex Haquia; Rumpleteazer, u/s Grizabella & Jellylorum - Jessica Hoadley; Bill Bailey - Braedyn Jones; Munkustrap - Albert Linsdell; Old Deuteronomy - Will Mann; Mungojerrie - Sean McManus; Spike, u/s Tumblebrutus - Conner Moodie; Tumblebrutus, u/s Mungojerrie - Devin Neilson; Bustopher Jones/Gus - James Patterson; Juniper, u/s Carbucketty - Arabelle Petersheim; Tantomile - Mayumi Rhone; Sillabub, u/s Jennyanydots - Samantha Roche; Alonzo, u/s Skimbleshanks/Munkustrap/Quaxo - Austin Schulte; Grizabella - Sara Sheperd; Jellylorum - Katie Sina; Cassandra - Ariana Stambaugh; Bombalurina - Bethany Ann Tesarck; Merlin - Summer Turczynski; Etcetera, u/s Victoria/Sillabub/Rumpleteazer - Cari Rose Walton; External Understudies - Jed Hoffman and Mateah Bylone.
