Video: Director Baayork Lee On Taking On WEST SIDE STORY At Pittsburgh CLO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Watch as director Baayork Lee talks about taking on West Side Story at Pittsburgh CLO, running June 11-16, 2024 at the Benedum Center.

The Pittsburgh CLO 2024 Summer of Musicals includes LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL and YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at the Greer Cabaret Theater, WEST SIDE STORY, THE COLOR PURPLE, and THE MUSIC MAN at the Benedum Center, and SEUSSICAL at the Byham Theater.

The cast is led by Sabina Collazo as Maria, Spencer LaRue as Tony, Adriana Negron as Anita, Giusseppe Bausillio as Bernardo, and Davis Wayne as Riff. Check out the complete cast listed below.

"And that was back in the 50s, and here we are in 2024, and there's still shootings and gangs, and we have to address all of that. There are certain numbers you have to do Jerome Robbins, the music was written for those steps, so Jacob Brent came in and recreated Jerome Robbins' original choreography, then I took over and did my own thing with the sharks and the jets..." said Lee.

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



