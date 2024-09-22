Video: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Fulton Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The Fulton Theatre is currently presenting Beautiful: The Carole King Musical through October 20th, 2024, bringing Carole King's inspiring story and timeless music to life on the Fulton Theatre stage. Check out footage from the production in the video here!

The Fulton’s production of Beautiful features a book by Oscar, Emmy, and Tony Award nominee Douglas McGrath and words and music by Gerry Goffin & Carole King and Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil. Parker Esse will direct and choreograph the production with music direction by Ben McNaboe. Parker Esse followed his passion to the other side of the creative table as director/choreographer after performing in Fosse on Broadway, in national tours, and regionally. He is a multiple Helen Hayes and CT Critics Circle nominee and the 2010 Helen Hayes Winner for Best Choreography for Arena Stage’s 50th Anniversary performance of Oklahoma! Mr. Esse served as Associate Choreographer for Broadway’s Finian’s Rainbow, A Tale of Two Cities, and five New York City Center Encores productions.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is a Tony and Grammy Award-winning show that chronicles the remarkable journey of Carole King, from her early days as a teenage songwriter to her rise as one of the most successful solo acts in music history. The musical features beloved hits such as "You've Got a Friend," "One Fine Day," "So Far Away," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," and the title song "Beautiful.

Leading the cast of Beautiful as Carole King is Sara Sheperd (Broadway OBC/National Tour: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Other Broadway: Paradise Square, Cry-Baby: The Musical, Legally Blonde), Matthew Amira (Regional: Gatsby: An American Myth at The American Repertory Theatre, Rocky, The Musical at Walnut Street Theatre. Broadway National Tour: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Dirty Dancing) as Gerry Goffin, Kathryn Boswell (Broadway: Anastasia, Gigi. Broadway National Tour: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Cynthia Weil, Nick Moulton (National Tour: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Peter Pan 360) as Bary Mann, Reed Campbell as Don Kirshner, and Fulton favorite Charis Leos as Genie Klein.

The ensemble of Beautiful includes Kelly Liz Bolick, DeShawn Bowens, Seth Eliser, Rachel Gubow, Candace Haynes, Hannah Hubbard, Trevail Maurice, Alfie Parker Jr., Paris Porché Richardson, Jeremiah Porter, Giselle Amarisa Watts, Rhys Williams. Charlie Bensinger, James Major Burns, Abby Fields, Korri Slamans, Mark Tinkey, and Kristin Zembower join as external understudies.

The Production Team of Beautiful also includes Kyle Dixon (Set Design), Jessie Klug (Lighting Design), Josh Allamon (Sound Design), Madison Queen (Costume Design), Kevin S. Foster II (Wig Design), Luis Garcia (Video Design), Levi Dubach (Prop Design), Amy M. Bertacini (Production Stage Manager), Liz Patton (Assistant Stage Manager), Jamibeth Margolis (Casting Director), Joey Abramowicz (Casting Associate), and Alfie Parker Jr. (Associate Choreographer).

Tickets for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical are now on sale and can be purchased online at www.thefulton.org or by calling the box office at (717) 397-7425. Don't miss the opportunity to see this extraordinary production and celebrate the life and music of Carole King.

Comments