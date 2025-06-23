Point Park University's Conservatory Appoints New Chair of Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The School of Theatre, Film and Animation, a cornerstone of Point Park University’s renowned Conservatory of Performing Arts, has announced the appointment of Juan Rivera Lebron as Chair of Theatre and Artistic Director of the Conservatory Theatre Company. In this pivotal role which begins July 1, Rivera Lebron will guide the prestigious department through an era of growth, opportunity, and innovation. Prior to joining Point Park, Rivera Lebron served as a Distinguished Service Professor of Business Communication and Acting at Carnegie Mellon University.

“We are thrilled to have Juan join our Conservatory,” said Kiesha Lalama, Interim Dean, School of Theatre, Film and Animation, and Executive Producer, Pittsburgh Playhouse. “Juan is a supportive and innovative collaborator who we believe is the perfect choice to lead the theatre department into a renewed vision for transformation and growth.”

A native of Puerto Rico, Rivera Lebron has worked on film and television, off-Broadway and extensively in theaters throughout the United States. He earned his B.F.A. at Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama, and his M.F.A. in Theater from the University of Idaho with an emphasis on experiential approaches to Stanislavsky Technique. He also holds an M.S. in Adult Organizational Learning and Leadership from the University of Idaho. He taught Business Communication at Carnegie Mellon’s Tepper School of Business and online for Cornell University (eCornell).

“Point Park University’s theatre department is among the best in the country and I’m eager to leverage that reputation and build on it,” said Rivera Lebron. “The performing art ever-changing. We want to provide our students with the tools to realize their unique creative abilities and fully function in the industry.”

Rivera Lebron will join Lalama and Gary Kline, Associate Dean of the School of Theatre, Film and Animation; Andrew Halasz, Chair Department of Film and Animation; and, Michael Campayno, Head of Musical Theatre, Department of Theatre. Conservatory leaders are supported by exceptional program leaders and faculty.

Rivera Lebron, who will teaching Acting 1 classes at Point Park, in addition to his position as Chair, is a proponent of incorporating cutting edge technologies into classroom lessons and teaching ethos. “It’s critical that we embrace everything our students will encounter when they leave Point Park and pursue their professional careers,” said Rivera Lebron. As chair of theatre, Rivera Lebron aims to “build a supportive student-centered culture of creativity, collaboration and excellence that will bring the legacy of Point Park into new frontiers of artistic innovation."

Visit the Conservatory of Performing Arts for more information on the School of Theatre, Film and Animation.

