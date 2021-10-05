Point Park University Invites Would-Be Zombies To Dance In Market Square

Taking its inspiration from Michael Jackson's iconic Thriller video, Point Park University will host the first-ever "Thrillerama," a Halloween-themed dance fundraising event on Friday, October 29 from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. in Market Square in Downtown Pittsburgh.

"We wanted to find a way to celebrate the fun of the Halloween season, learn a cool dance and enjoy being part of an event in beautiful Downtown Pittsburgh," said Point Park University president Don Green. Green, who will be participating in the dance, added "What better way to raise funds for our students than by dancing and showing off the incredible talents of our Conservatory of Performing Arts (COPA) faculty."

The event is open to members of the community, downtown residents, and businesses, as well as students and faculty. Sponsorship costs to participate in the video are $500 per person; individuals or companies can also sponsor an individual or student to participate in the video for $500.

A Halloween after-party for participants and guests will be held in Village Park on the Point Park University campus and includes dancing, beverages, food, DJ, and live Halloween-themed performances showcasing Point Park University COPA students. Those not interested in dancing can attend the after party only. The cost of the after-party is $100.

Details and registration can be found at https://thrillerama.info/

According to Kiesha Lalama, M.F.A., and professor of dance and choreography at Point Park University, "Our new president Don Green was really the inspiration behind 'Thrillerama.' Once he developed the idea, our faculty, staff, and students got behind it in a big way, including all the planning and event logistics." Lalama credits the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership for their role in helping to support the event at Market Square. "We wanted our fabulous city to be the backdrop for the music video and what better place to film than the heart of Downtown in Market Square," she added.

Students and faculty from Point Park University's Rowland School of Business, School of Communication and the Conservatory of Performing Arts contributed to the planning and marketing of "Thrillerama." A portion of the event proceeds will benefit Point Park University students.

For more information, visit Point Park University.