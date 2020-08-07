Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust President and CEO Discusses the Effects of the Health Crisis on the Industry

"It’s been disastrous," he said.

Aug. 7, 2020  
Kevin McMahon, President and CEO of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, recently chatted with Pittsburgh Business Times about the effects of the pandemic on the industry in their city.

"It's been disastrous and in effect, we were one of the first businesses to close down and very likely we may be one of the last businesses to be up and operational again," said McMahon. "The problem is the economics just absolutely doesn't work. It doesn't work. It does not work for the audience; it does not work for the people on the stage."

Read more on Pittsburgh Business Times.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, more than 3,000 individual events and activities have been canceled in the Pittsburgh area since the health crisis started.

"Just the amusement tax alone is often $1.5 million or more directly into the city and that's just the amusement tax, that doesn't count all of the parking," McMahon had told CBS Pittsburgh.

