Over 3,000 Events Cancelled in Pittsburgh, Causing Financial Hit For the City's Cultural Trust

The city of Pittsburgh's Cultural Trust is taking a financial hit with events still being cancelled due to the health crisis, CBS Pittsburgh reports.

"More than 3,000 individual events and activities have been canceled since this thing started," said Kevin McMahon, the president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

McMahon said that the city's loss is a combination of the amusement tax, and parking.

"Just the amusement tax alone is often $1.5 million or more directly into the city and that's just the amusement tax, that doesn't count all of the parking," McMahon said.

One of the institutions affected is the Pittsburgh CLO, which will not be holding its annual Christmas production.

"When we do A Christmas Carol, 7,000 school children come every year, 90 schools," said Mark Fleischer with the Pittsburgh CLO. This year, the 28-year-old tradition goes virtual.

Pittsburgh Opera has found a way to still put on a show.

"Our first show, "Cosi Fan Tuttle," is going to be set in the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic so everybody is going to be wearing masks," said Pittsburgh Opera General Director Christopher Hahn. The Opera will also put safety measures in place such as "temperature checking, very careful spacing, very specific seating, only the allowed number of people in the building."

