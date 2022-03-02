Pittsburgh CLO's Kara Cabaret Series Returns With A Trio Of Hysterical, High-Energy Shows

Pittsburgh CLO Executive Producer, Mark Fleischer has announced three engaging shows to be presented in the 2022 Kara Cabaret Series. The three productions will take the stage at the Greer Cabaret, a unique and intimate venue that offers food and beverage service along-side live theater.

Kicking off the high-energy lineup is the world premiere of THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN. This hilarious show will take you on the journey of a lifetime that might involve dungeons, might involve dragons, and is guaranteed to be unlike anything you've ever experienced. After the tavern closes, CLO is welcoming back audience favorite, DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY. This show stars the incomparable Dixie Longate, a fast-talking, gum chewing, ginger-haired Alabama gal who is bringing your grandma's Tupperware party into the 21st century. Rounding out the series will be the wand-wielding off-Broadway hit parody, PUFFS.

"We are thrilled to invite audiences once again to the Greer Cabaret for the CLO's Kara Cabaret Series. Each of these three comedies is certain to put smiles on faces and fill the room with laughter. I can't wait to see our audiences, new and returning, as they help us bring Pittsburgh's most unique venue back to life," said Mark Fleischer.



THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN



April 15, 2022 - April 30, 2022

The Twenty-Sided Tavern, where laughter flows like ale and the story is yours to control. Every night is a new experience where you choose the characters, what paths they take, and how hilarious their hijinks will be. Battle monsters, solve riddles, and be rewarded with a unique ending based on how the game is played. Grab your friends and embark on the journey of a lifetime that might involve dungeons, might involve dragons, and is guaranteed to be unlike anything you've ever experienced.

Access the adventure straight from your phone with nothing to download. Gamiotics, a ground breaking technology designed for audience interaction, takes crowd participation to a level never before seen in live theater. At every show, the audience plays the story.



DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY

May 11, 2022 - May 28, 2022

Written by Kris Andersson, the production is returning to Pittsburgh after its popular run in 2014. Dixie Longate is the fast-talking, gum chewing, ginger-haired Alabama gal who is bringing your grandma's Tupperware party into the 21st century. Audiences howl with laughter as Dixie demonstrates the many alternative uses for the iconic plastic kitchen staple. Filled with outrageously funny tales, heartfelt accounts, audience participation and a little bit of empowerment and homespun wisdom, DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY leaves your heart a little bigger and your food a little fresher. The show has ADULT CONTENT.

Dixie Longate is the outrageous performer who has played over 1,700 performances of the show worldwide and been the #1 personal seller of Tupperware in the U.S. & Canada. Kris Andersson (playwright) is a Los Angeles-based writer who debuted DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY at the 2004 New York International Fringe Festival. Following that run, he created the Off-Broadway version of the show at Ars Nova. The show received the 2007/08 Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance. He has also written the sequel "Dixie's Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull (And 16 other things I learned while I was drinking last Thursday)." Produced by Down South LLC and directed by Patrick Richwood, DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY features costumes designed by Miss Longate and lighting designed by Richard Winkler.

PUFFS: SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC

June 10, 2022 - July 31, 2022

There once was a boy wizard who went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs... who just happened to be there too. A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world. Their epic journey takes the classic story to new places and reimagines what a boy wizard hero can be.



Pittsburgh CLO Kara Cabaret Series tickets are available online at pittsburghclo.org or by calling the box office at 412-456-6666. Groups of 8 or more may purchase tickets by calling 412-325-1582 or emailing Groups@pittsburghCLO.org

The full schedule can be found at pittsburghCLO.org.