Pittsburgh CLO 2025 Summer Series Subscription On Sale Now

"As we look ahead to the Summer of 2025, I'm filled with excitement and gratitude for the continued support of our loyal audience and donors. This season's lineup is a testament to our commitment to bringing live professional musical theater to Pittsburgh, with productions that span generations and genres," said Mark Fleischer, Executive Producer of Pittsburgh CLO. "From the legendary romance of Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT to the thrilling adventure of BACK TO THE FUTURE, and the beloved family favorite Disney's FROZEN, there is truly something for everyone."
June 17 – 22
Book and Lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner
Music by Frederick Loewe
Journey to a mystical realm where thrones are won through power, love, and betrayal — and swords decide the fate of kings — a kingdom's destiny hangs in the balance. Lerner and Loewe's timeless musical masterpiece plunges us into the legendary love triangle between King Arthur, Queen Guenevere, and the valiant Sir Lancelot. Their passions and loyalties will shape the rise and fall of Arthur's realm. Yet, as with all great legends, the dream of Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT may come at a cost — as the quest for love and honor clashes with the pursuit of power. Revered as a legendary triumph on Broadway, this epic tale of knights and royalty has captivated audiences of all generations. The show's haunting ballads and stirring anthems, including "If Ever I Would Leave You," "I Loved You Once in Silence," and "The Lusty Month of May," echo across the ages proving why legends endure and speak to us today.
July 1 - 6
Co-Creators: Bob Gale & Robert Zemeckis
Book by Bob Gale
Music & Lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard
Great Scott! BACK TO THE FUTURE, the beloved, cinematic classic is now a Broadway
musical with its destination set for Pittsburgh in 2025. When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he
accidentally changes the course of history. Now he's in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past, and send himself...back to the future. Winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, when BACK TO THE FUTURE hits 88mph, it'll change musical theater history forever.
July 18 - 27
Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez,
Book by Jennifer Lee
Set the magic free with Disney's spectacular, award-winning musical, Pittsburgh CLO's Production of Disney's FROZEN. This jaw-dropping production will melt hearts of all ages with its extravagant beauty, iconic music, and hilarious fun. Disney's FROZEN is an unforgettable journey packed with lovable characters, thrilling surprises, and soaring music, including twelve new songs written especially for the show, alongside all the classics such as "For the First Time in Forever," "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" and the worldwide smash hit, "Let it Go."
