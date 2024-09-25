Pittsburgh CLO 2025 Summer Series Subscription On Sale Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pittsburgh CLO will present three shows on the Benedum stage this season. Get full details and more information about season subscriptions.

Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT (June 17-22) – Sponsored by Joan Clark Davis

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical (July 1-6)

Pittsburgh CLO's Production Of Disney's FROZEN (July 18-27)

"As we look ahead to the Summer of 2025, I'm filled with excitement and gratitude for the continued support of our loyal audience and donors. This season's lineup is a testament to our commitment to bringing live professional musical theater to Pittsburgh, with productions that span generations and genres," said Mark Fleischer, Executive Producer of Pittsburgh CLO. "From the legendary romance of Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT to the thrilling adventure of BACK TO THE FUTURE, and the beloved family favorite Disney's FROZEN, there is truly something for everyone."

Subscription Renewal for current subscribers as well as New Subscriptions are available now! Single tickets will go on sale early 2025. Keep an eye on Pittsburgh CLO's social media and website for announcements.

Pittsburgh CLO Subscribers get the best seats at the best prices and receive exclusive benefits. A Pittsburgh CLO subscription is not only support for Pittsburgh CLO, but an investment in the future of musical theatre in our community! For more information, please visit https://www.pittsburghclo.org.

Pittsburgh CLO's 2025 PNC Summer of Musicals includes:

Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT

June 17 – 22

Book and Lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner

Music by Frederick Loewe

Journey to a mystical realm where thrones are won through power, love, and betrayal — and swords decide the fate of kings — a kingdom's destiny hangs in the balance. Lerner and Loewe's timeless musical masterpiece plunges us into the legendary love triangle between King Arthur, Queen Guenevere, and the valiant Sir Lancelot. Their passions and loyalties will shape the rise and fall of Arthur's realm. Yet, as with all great legends, the dream of Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT may come at a cost — as the quest for love and honor clashes with the pursuit of power. Revered as a legendary triumph on Broadway, this epic tale of knights and royalty has captivated audiences of all generations. The show's haunting ballads and stirring anthems, including "If Ever I Would Leave You," "I Loved You Once in Silence," and "The Lusty Month of May," echo across the ages proving why legends endure and speak to us today.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical

July 1 - 6

Co-Creators: Bob Gale & Robert Zemeckis

Book by Bob Gale

Music & Lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard

Great Scott! BACK TO THE FUTURE, the beloved, cinematic classic is now a Broadway

musical with its destination set for Pittsburgh in 2025. When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he

accidentally changes the course of history. Now he's in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past, and send himself...back to the future. Winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, when BACK TO THE FUTURE hits 88mph, it'll change musical theater history forever.

Pittsburgh CLO's Production Of

Disney's FROZEN

July 18 - 27

Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez,

Book by Jennifer Lee

Set the magic free with Disney's spectacular, award-winning musical, Pittsburgh CLO's Production of Disney's FROZEN. This jaw-dropping production will melt hearts of all ages with its extravagant beauty, iconic music, and hilarious fun. Disney's FROZEN is an unforgettable journey packed with lovable characters, thrilling surprises, and soaring music, including twelve new songs written especially for the show, alongside all the classics such as "For the First Time in Forever," "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" and the worldwide smash hit, "Let it Go."

