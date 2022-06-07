Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's OPEN AIR Starts Thursday

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (PBT) invites community members to experience live arts performances at Open Air: A Series in Celebration of the Performing Arts, starting this Thursday, June 9 and running through Sunday, June 12. The popular annual event takes place at a new location this year on the Allegheny Riverfront in Sharpsburg (1 19th Street, Sharpsburg) and includes performances by the PBT Company as well as local performing arts organizations. New this year is Open Air: Shared Spaces, a showcase of prominent regional dance studios.

The performance schedule is as follows:

Thursday, June 9: Pittsburgh Festival Opera; Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Company

Friday, June 10: Open Air: Shared Spaces; Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Company

Saturday, June 11: Attack Theatre; Shana Simmons Dance; Jamie Erin Murphy; Naina Roy Kathak; Texture Contemporary Ballet; Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Company

Sunday, June 12: Confluence Ballet

PBT Company dancers will take the stage at 8 p.m. on June 9, 10 and 11. Casting for each performance can be found here. The updated program for each performance is as follows and is subject to change:

Pas de Quatre from Swan Lake | Choreography by Susan Jaffe

Lacrimosa | Choreography by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa

Wedding Pas de Deux from The Sleeping Beauty | Choreography by Marius Petipa

Loss | Choreography by Sasha Janes

Depuis le Jour | Choreography by Gemma Bond

Carmina Terra | Choreography by Susan Jaffe

La Pluie | Choreography by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa

BLACK SWAN from Swan Lake | Choreography by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov

Guests can also enjoy delicious bites from food trucks and tents, including Secretos de mis Abuelos, Revival Chili, Sooo Delicious and Farmer x Baker.

General admission bleacher seating at Open Air is limited and tickets are $20 for PBT Company performances. Accessible seating is available. For more information about performance times, parking, the food truck schedule, a full list of artists performing at Open Air: Shared Spaces and ticketing information for other performances, visit pbt.org/openair.

Open Air: A Series in Celebration of the Performing Arts is made possible thanks to The Mosites Company, the Gaming & Economic Development Tourism Fund, and Allegheny Regional Asset District. PBT was able to invest in the Stageline(R) SAM450 mobile stage thanks to generous support from the Richard King Mellon Foundation, Edith L. Trees Charitable Trust, Jack Buncher Foundation and Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation.