Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre to Mark America’s 250th With Four Classical and Contemporary Works

As an ode to America's 250th anniversary, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (PBT) will perform four stunning classical and contemporary works in America 250 with the PBT Orchestra. The family-friendly program featuring Americana-themed ballets will take place at the Benedum Center February 20-22, 2026.

The works in the program include the fun-filled baseball ballet, The Mighty Casey; George Balanchine's patriotic and jubilant classical ballet Stars and Stripes Pas de deux; Company B, Paul Taylor's nostalgic and bittersweet ode to the American Dream with music by The Andrews Sisters; and Ben Stevenson's romantic Three Preludes about two dancers who fall in love, featuring Rachmaninoff's beautiful score. From big-band rhythms to star-spangled flair, this dynamic program will be staged with exhilarating and emotional music performed live by the PBT Orchestra.

“I am delighted to present these four remarkable works as part of America 250 with the PBT Orchestra,” said Adam W. McKinney, artistic director at PBT. “These ballets not only capture the heart and soul of the American spirit, but also showcase the range and vitality of American dance and the spectacular versatility of our PBT artists.”

America 250 with the PBT Orchestra begins with Company B, choreographed by Paul Taylor, is a bittersweet ode to America that shows the juxtaposition of America's post-Depression excitement and feelings of melancholy on the eve of World War II. Choreographed in 1991, Company B is one of Taylor's most loved and performed works. Set to popular swing and jazz music by The Andrews Sisters from the 1940s, Company B blends jitterbug, jazz and an athletic modern dance style, making it both a unique challenge for the dancers and an audience favorite.

The internationally award-winning Three Preludes was created by Ben Stevenson, O.B.E., in 1969 and is performed to selections of Sergei Rachmaninoff's “Preludes.” This romantic pas de deux centers on two dancers who fall in love while working at a dance studio. The three movements develop in both speed and intensity as the dancers' emotions evolve into passion. Three Preludes was awarded the Gold medal for choreography at the International Ballet Competition in Varna, Bulgaria in 1972.

PBT will perform the Pas de Deux from the 1958 ballet Stars and Stripes, a patriotic, classical ballet choreographed by George Balanchine as a tribute to his beloved adopted country, America. Balanchine is often credited as the “Father of American Ballet” for his influence and for developing his distinct neo-classical style, which swept the ballet world. In his signature style, Stars and Stripes is a plotless ballet that offers joyous fun and pure dancing from start to finish. It is divided into five campaigns, the fourth of which includes the Pas de Deux that PBT will perform. It is set to a buoyant march from John Philip Sousa, with the artists dressed in all-American costumes by designer Barbara Karinska.

Closing the program is The Mighty Casey, created by choreographer Lisa De Ribere as an original ballet for Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre in 1990. This crowd-pleasing work is based on the popular poems Casey at the Bat and Casey—Twenty Years Later. This unique ballet not only includes a baseball theme, but also a live dog onstage and dancers singing beloved baseball melodies, including “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” and “Sweet Caroline.” The music features selections from John Philip Sousa and Stephen Foster.

PBT Connects: Theater Programs

The following PBT Education and Community Engagement programs are available to help expand the ballet experience, and are open to all ticket holders:

Opening Night Preview | Friday, February 20 | 6:30 p.m.

Audience members can enrich their experiences at the performance by hearing from choreographers, stagers and other creative artists involved in the production. The event will take place in the Multi-purpose Room on the 2nd floor of the Benedum.

Family Workshop | Saturday, Feb. 21 | 12:45 p.m: Family Workshop

It's always easier for kids to appreciate and understand a performance and the art form with a bit of preparation! Join us for a story time, dancing and a chance to see Nutcracker costumes and props up close! The event will take place in the Multi-purpose Room on the 2nd floor of the Benedum. Reserve your spot here!

Tea with the AD | Saturday, Feb. 21 | 6:45 p.m.

Grab your tea – or your favorite drink – at the bar and join Artistic Director Adam W. McKinney for an informal conversation before the performance. The event will take place in the Liberty Lounge on the 2nd floor.

Artist Q&A | Saturday, February 21 | after the performance

Audience members can chat with PBT's artists about their roles in the performance, preparing for a ballet, working with choreographers and more. The event will take place on the Orchestra level of the theater.

Curtain Up! | Sunday, Feb. 22 | 1:00 p.m

This is a special opportunity to see the dancers warming up before the show. Then we'll chat with PBT Staff about the production. The event will take place in the theater.

Audio Described Performance | Sunday, Feb. 22 | 2 p.m.

This performance is for patrons with blindness or low vision, or anyone interested in listening to a live narration of the production.

Schedule

PBT will perform America 250 with the PBT Orchestra at the Benedum Center on the following dates and times:

Friday, February 20, 2026 – 7:30 PM

Saturday, February 21, 2026 – 2:00 PM

Saturday, February 21, 2026 – 7:30 PM

Sunday, February 22, 2026 – 2:00 PM