Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre To Launch 2025–26 Master Class Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (PBT) will present its 2025–26 Master Class Series, offering monthly dance classes taught by company artists and artistic staff, beginning September 9, 2025. New this season, each class will include a post-class Q&A with the teaching artist.

The series invites dancers ages 14 and up with intermediate to advanced training to study with PBT’s acclaimed faculty and company members, including Principal Artists Tommie Lin Kesten and Hannah Carter, Artistic Director Adam W. McKinney, and Dean of the PBT School Raymond Rodriguez. Classes will take place at PBT Studios at 6:15 p.m. on select Tuesdays throughout the season.

“This is an amazing opportunity for local Pittsburgh area dancers to learn from the same professional dancers they have watched onstage for years,” said Rodriguez. “We are delighted to support the growth of local dancers and help enhance their ballet skills through this program.”

2025–26 MASTER CLASS SERIES SCHEDULE

All classes run 6:15–7:45 p.m., followed by a Q&A from 7:45–8:00 p.m.

September 9 – Tommie Lin Kesten, PBT Principal Artist

October 7 – Matthew Griffin, PBT Corps de Ballet Artist

November 11 – Adam W. McKinney, PBT Artistic Director

December 9 – Raymond Rodriguez, Dean of PBT School

January 13 – Madeline Gradle, PBT Corps de Ballet Artist

February 10 – Madison Russo, PBT Corps de Ballet Artist

March 10 – Hannah Carter, PBT Principal Artist

April 7 – Kurtis Sprowls, PBT Corps de Ballet Artist

May 12 – Steven Annegarn, PBT Rehearsal Director

Classes are $35 each or $300 for the full nine-class series. Space is limited; registration is first-come, first-served. For more information and to register, visit pbt.org/master-classes.

PBT 2025–26 SEASON PERFORMANCES

Dracula – October 31–November 2, 2025, Benedum Center

The Nutcracker – December 5–28, 2025, Benedum Center

America 250 with the PBT Orchestra – February 20–22, 2026, Benedum Center

Spring Mix: Premieres – April 10–12, 2026, August Wilson African American Cultural Center

A Midsummer Night’s Dream with the PBT Orchestra – May 15–17, 2026, Benedum Center

Single tickets start at $33.50 and are available at Monthly classes begin September 9, 2025, at PBT Studios in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (PBT) will present its 2025–26 Master Class Series, offering monthly dance classes taught by company artists and artistic staff, beginning September 9, 2025. New this season, each class will include a post-class Q&A with the teaching artist.

The series invites dancers ages 14 and up with intermediate to advanced training to study with PBT’s acclaimed faculty and company members, including Principal Artists Tommie Lin Kesten and Hannah Carter, Artistic Director Adam W. McKinney, and Dean of the PBT School Raymond Rodriguez. Classes will take place at PBT Studios at 6:15 p.m. on select Tuesdays throughout the season.

“This is an amazing opportunity for local Pittsburgh area dancers to learn from the same professional dancers they have watched onstage for years,” said Rodriguez. “We are delighted to support the growth of local dancers and help enhance their ballet skills through this program.”

2025–26 MASTER CLASS SERIES SCHEDULE

All classes run 6:15–7:45 p.m., followed by a Q&A from 7:45–8:00 p.m.

September 9 – Tommie Lin Kesten, PBT Principal Artist

October 7 – Matthew Griffin, PBT Corps de Ballet Artist

November 11 – Adam W. McKinney, PBT Artistic Director

December 9 – Raymond Rodriguez, Dean of PBT School

January 13 – Madeline Gradle, PBT Corps de Ballet Artist

February 10 – Madison Russo, PBT Corps de Ballet Artist

March 10 – Hannah Carter, PBT Principal Artist

April 7 – Kurtis Sprowls, PBT Corps de Ballet Artist

May 12 – Steven Annegarn, PBT Rehearsal Director

Classes are $35 each or $300 for the full nine-class series. Space is limited; registration is first-come, first-served. For more information and to register, visit pbt.org/master-classes.

PBT 2025–26 SEASON PERFORMANCES

Dracula – October 31–November 2, 2025, Benedum Center

The Nutcracker – December 5–28, 2025, Benedum Center

America 250 with the PBT Orchestra – February 20–22, 2026, Benedum Center

Spring Mix: Premieres – April 10–12, 2026, August Wilson African American Cultural Center

A Midsummer Night’s Dream with the PBT Orchestra – May 15–17, 2026, Benedum Center

Single tickets start at $33.50 and are available at pbt.org or 412-456-6666. Subscription packages are available at 412-454-9107. Groups of eight or more save up to 50%; visit pbt.org/groups for details.

or 412-456-6666. Subscription packages are available at 412-454-9107. Groups of eight or more save up to 50%; visit pbt.org/groups for details.