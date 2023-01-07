Pittsburg Theatre Company to Present CLYBOURNE PARK Beginning This Month

Pittsburg Theatre Company has announced that Clybourne Park, winner of the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and 2012 Tony Award for Best Play, will take up residency at the California Theatre, January 28 - February 5, 2023.

Inspired in part by Lorraine Hansberry's classic A Raisin in the Sun, Clybourne Park is told in two acts, in the same Chicago house 50 years apart. In 1959, Russ and Bev (David Ghilardi and Bri Andrews) are selling their desirable home for a knock-down price, enabling the first black family to move into the neighborhood and alarming the cosy white urbanites of Clybourne Park. In 2009, Steve and Lindsey (Edward Nattenberg and Natalie Tichenor), a young white couple, plan to raze the house and start again: a decision met with a cool response from long-term black residents Lena and Kevin (Safira McGrew and Jason Anthony). As the arguments rage and tensions rise, ghosts and racial resentments are once more uncovered, with the help of the versatile Kyle Jacques, rounding out the cast in three different roles.

Filled with surprising humor and raw emotion, Clybourne Park, directed by Gregory Brown, is one theatrical experience that is sure to be that genuine piece of art that moves its audiences and starts conversations. Don't miss this acerbically brilliant satire that explores the fault line between race and property.

Clybourne Park runs January 28th thru February 5th at the California Theatre, 351 Railroad Ave., Pittsburg, CA. Tickets can be purchased online at www.PTCCA.org by calling PTC at 925-439-7529. Tickets are $30 for adults and $26 for senior/students.

Advisory: Contains strong/vulgar language.

Photo credit: Sara Leyva