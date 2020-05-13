Pittsburg Public Theatre Presents Their Virtual Series PLAYTIME

Join The Pittsburgh Public Theater online for PlayTime, Thursdays, and Fridays at 7pm. PlayTime is a new online reading series, hosted live by Artistic Director Marya Sea Kaminski, that will bring great classic plays and the work of extraordinary Pittsburgh writers right to your living room, computer, or device.

Next Up - The Boougie Gentleman

By Justin Emeka

Thursday, May 14 (Part I) & Friday, May 15 (Part 2)

What do you get when you cross madcap Moliere with "The Jeffersons" sitcom and Eddie Murphy's Coming to America? You get to see an outrageously funny side of The Public's new Artistic Associate, Justin Emeka, already well-known as the director of Sweat and American Son. In Justin's play, The Boougie Gentleman, a former garbage collector, George, is movin' on up after winning a billion-dollar jackpot. Although his family wants him to get an education, George's street smarts end up serving him well in this sly and fly original comedy by one of the Public Theater's favorites. Bringing the laughs are top-notch actors J. Bernard Calloway as George along with Amaia Arana, Sydney Elisabeth, Amara Granderson, Jarvis D. Matthews, Anthony Vaughn Merchant, Ron Simons, and Bria Walker.

Click HERE to join on Zoom





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You