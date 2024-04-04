Photos: First Look At The Cast Of Pittsburgh Musical Theater MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pittsburgh Musical Theater (PMT) will present the Tony Award-winning musical Million Dollar Quartet for a 4-week run at the Gargaro Theater, located 327 S Main Street in the West End. See photos from the show.

Based on the true story of a legendary impromptu recording session, Million Dollar Quartet brings to life the iconic moment when four of the greatest names in rock 'n' roll history – Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Johnny Cash – came together at Sun Records in Memphis on December 4, 1956. Audiences will journey back in time to witness the magic of these icons as they perform their greatest hits, including "Blue Suede Shoes," "Great Balls of Fire," "Hound Dog," "I Walk the Line," and many more.

To purchase tickets and view a complete listing of dates and times, please visit pittsburghmusicals.com/mdqtickets. You may also call the Cultural Trust Box Office at (412) 456-6666 for assistance. Groups of 10 or more can reserve tickets by calling (412) 471-6930 or emailing groupsales@trustarts.org.