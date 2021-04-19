Nominees Announced For Pittsburgh CLO's Gene Kelly Awards

Pittsburgh CLO, the HRH Foundation, and the Michael J. Kara Family are proud to announce the nominees for the 30th Annual Gene Kelly Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater. This year's virtual awards ceremony will be streamed online on Saturday, May 29 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

On April 9, judges met and reviewed highlights from each nominee. The judging panel was comprised of performing arts educators, arts administrators, entertainment professionals, and performers. The scoring was then tabulated by Deloitte LLP.

Best Supporting Actor

Broedy Geary, Westinghouse Arts Academy

Desmon Jackson, Woodland Hills

Matthew Luckiewicz, Central/Oakland Catholic

Maxwell Pratley, Baldwin

Dennis Thompson, Woodland Hills

Victor Williams, Pine-Richland

Best Supporting Actress

Elaine Gombos, Shady Side Academy

Isabella Gricar, Westinghouse Arts Academy

Katarina Hudock, Pine-Richland

Leah McConnell, Hampton

Jay Puff, Baldwin

Ellie Tongel, Plum

Best Actor

Tyler Dumas, North Hills

Tyler Guinto-Brody, Elizabeth Forward

Zach Kautter, Central/Oakland Catholic

Logan Krushinski Pine-Richland

Jonathan Parker, Westinghouse Arts Academy

Caedon Vogel, Elizabeth Forward

Best Actress

Gracie Campbell, West Allegheny

Georgia Dale, Springdale

Angelina Guadalupe, Elizabeth Forward

Audrey Logan, South Fayette

Ellie Troiani, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Madison Vogel, Penn Hills

The Gene Kelly Award winners for Best Actor and Best Actress will participate in an arts education and professional development experience by competing at the national level with the Jimmy Awards, which will be held virtually and broadcast nationwide July 15, 2021.

For more information about the Gene Kelly Awards including how and where to stream the online event, please email gkawards@pittsburghclo.org.

Students from the following 31 Allegheny County high schools are participating in this year's event: Avonworth High School, Baldwin High School, Bishop Canevin High School, Central/Oakland Catholic, Chartiers Valley High School, Deer Lakes High School, Elizabeth Forward High School, Hampton High School, Keystone Oaks, McKeesport Area High School, Montour High School, Moon Area High School, North Hills Senior High School, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School, Penn Hills High School, Pine-Richland High School, Pittsburgh Allderdice, Pittsburgh CAPA, Plum Borough Senior High, Quaker Valley High School, Redeemer Lutheran School, Riverview, Serra Catholic High School, Sewickley Academy, Shady Side Academy, South Fayette, Springdale Jr-Sr High School, Thomas Jefferson High School, West Allegheny, Westinghouse Arts Academy Charter School, Woodland Hills.

The Gene Kelly Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater were launched in 1991 as a means to recognize and encourage student achievement and to focus the attention of the community and school districts on the importance of musical theater and arts education. Patterned after Broadway's Tony Awards, this event celebrates the power of the Arts to significantly improve all areas of education! High school theater programs are the real winners as show business veterans and community celebrities help to spread the word about the achievements of high school students and their school's musical theater programs. Over the past 30 years, Gene Kelly Award winners have gone on to Broadway and Hollywood careers. The Gene Kelly Awards are presented by Pittsburgh CLO, the HRH Foundation, the Michael J. Kara Family, The Gismondi Family Foundation, Deloitte, Point Park University, PNC, Highmark and the Pittsburgh CLO Ambassadors.