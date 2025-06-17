NEWSIES, BEETLEJUICE and More Set for Pittsburgh Musical Theater 35th Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pittsburgh Musical Theater has revealed their exciting 2025/2026 season. This powerful season features six bold productions that remind us of the strength in community, the magic of resilience, and the joy of believing in something bigger than ourselves.

Evil Dead The Musical, September 26 - October 25, 2025, West End Canopy: Kicking off the season with hilarious, bloody fun, this campy production is back by popular demand. Based on Sam Raimi's cult classic films, it blends horror, comedy, and catchy musical numbers

Disney's Newsies, November 6 - 9, 2025, Byham Theater: Inspired by the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899 and based on the 1992 motion picture, this high-energy tale features thrilling choreography and a memorable score by Alan Menken. Newsies celebrates the power of youth and the courage to stand up for what's right.

A Lyrical Christmas Carol, December 17 - 21, 2025, Gargaro Theater: PMT's original adaptation returns to warm hearts this holiday season. A cherished Pittsburgh tradition, it offers a unique musical take on Dickens' classic story of redemption and compassion.

Annie, February 19 - March 1, 2026, Byham Theater: Bursting with heart, this beloved musical tells the story of a determined young orphan filled with optimism and spunk. A favorite for audiences of all ages, Annie is a feel-good theatrical experience that continues to inspire generation after generation.

Beetlejuice JR., March 26 - 29, 2026, Gargaro Theater: This strange and unusual Junior adaptation brings Tim Burton's beloved characters to life in a wildly fun and spooky spectacle, perfect for young audiences and families alike.

Dear Evan Hansen, April 30 - May 24, 2026, Gargaro Theater: Pittsburgh Regional Premiere - A modern musical phenomenon closes the season with a deeply moving story about connection, identity, and healing. With its Tony Award-winning score and powerful message, Dear Evan Hansen reminds us that we are not alone.

"PMT's 2025-2026 season promises Unforgettable Moments on Stage that speak to the heart of who we are and who we hope to become. With bold, fresh productions like Evil Dead The Musical and Beetlejuice JR., to timeless tales like Disney's Newsies and A Lyrical Christmas Carol, the inspiring and ever optimistic Annie, and the deeply moving Dear Evan Hansen, this season is about more than entertainment-it's about connection, courage, and community. These are the stories that inspire us to believe in tomorrow, and we can't wait to share them with you." - PMT Executive Director, Colleen Doyno

PMT will also present their annual season preview concert, Broadway at the Overlook, August 28 - 31 at the West End Overlook Park.

Tickets are on sale now for all shows (excluding Beetlejuice JR.). Information about the season, purchasing tickets, and Broadway at the Overlook can be found at pittsburghmusicals.com.

Join us for a season of unforgettable moments that inspire, uplift, and help us all believe in tomorrow.

