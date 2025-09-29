Michael Pink's DRACULA Returns to the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Back by popular demand, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (PBT) will perform Michael Pink's acclaimed Dracula ballet at the Benedum Center October 31-November 2, 2025. In this spell-binding production, the seductive Count Dracula makes his chilling return to the Benedum stage just in time for Halloween. Based on Bram Stoker's classic Gothic horror story, this mesmerizing ballet features dramatic choreography, exquisite storytelling, opulent costumes, theatrical sets and a gripping original score by Philip Feeney.

“Dracula is a captivating ballet that appeals to all audiences,” said Artistic Director Adam W. McKinney. “It received a fantastic response when it premiered in Pittsburgh three years ago. We are excited to bring it back to Pittsburgh again this year. With its haunting special effects, romance and terror, Dracula is the perfect dark and sinister experience for Halloween weekend.”

Dracula is based on Bram Stoker's 1897 novel, detailing London businessman Jonathan Harker's journey to Transylvania to meet Count Dracula, a mysterious figure who embodies both courtly elegance and menacing force. Dracula, a vampire surviving on the blood of the living, casts spells over Jonathan and his friends, who must sacrifice everything to stop him.

Michael Pink created Dracula in 1996 in collaboration with England's Northern Ballet Theatre Artistic Director Christopher Gable (1940-1998). Widely regarded as a ballet far ahead of its time, the production has maintained its appeal as a cutting-edge and theatrical presentation of the unique style of “dance drama” that made Michael Pink famous.

The score is by composer Philip Feeney, the costume and set design are by Tony Award-winner Lez Brotherston and the lighting design is by Emmy Award-winner David Grill.

Note: This production contains adult content and adult thrills, so it is recommended for audiences ages 14 and older.

Complimentary tickets are available for press who plan to cover the show. Please contact Laurie Rieger, 412-877-6364

Prior to its Dracula performances, PBT is partnering with the American Red Cross to sponsor a blood drive on Friday, October 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at PBT Studios. Donors can go to redcrossblood.org and enter the code “Dracula Performance” in the “Find a Blood Drive” box. Individuals who donate will receive a discount ticket offer from PBT.