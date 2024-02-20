MAMMA MIA! Comes to the Benedum Center Next Month

MAMMA MIA! comes to Pittsburgh as part of the 2023-2024 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh Series, Tuesday, March 26 to Sunday, March 31, 2024, at the Benedum Center, 237 7th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. The Benedum Center is a venue of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

Tickets are on sale now and available at Pittsburgh Cultural Trust official ticket sources: TrustArts.org, by calling guest services at 412-456-4800, or in person at Theater Square Box Office, 655 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Orders for groups of 10+ tickets or more may be placed by calling 412-471-6930, email groupsales@trustarts.org, or submit a group ticket reservation online at TrustArts.org/groupsales. For more information about accessibility services, call guest services at 412-456-6666 or visit TrustArts.org/accessibility.

Leading the tour as Donna Sheridan is Christine Sherrill who last enjoyed the role of Donna during her residency with the Las Vegas company of MAMMA MIA! She will be joined by rising star Alisa Melendez as Sophie Sheridan, who was recently seen on Broadway in Almost Famous.

Joining Sherrill and Melendez are MAMMA MIA! alumni, Carly Sakolove as Rosie and Victor Wallace as Sam Carmichael. Principal casting also includes Jalynn Steele as Tanya, Rob Marnell as Harry Bright, Jim Newman as Bill Austin, and Grant Reynolds as Sky.

Rounding out the cast is Louis Griffin, Patrick Park, L'Oréal Roaché, Haley Wright, Gabe Amato, Caro Daye Attayek, Adia Olanethia Bell, Emily Croft, Madison Deadman, Jordan De Leon, Nico DiPrimio, Patrick Dunn, Stephanie Genito, Danny Lopez-Alicea, Makoa, Faith Northcutt, Jasmine Overbaugh, Gray Phillips, Blake Price, Dorian Quinn, Xavi Soto Burgos, and Amy Weaver.

Since premiering in London in 1999 and on Broadway in 2001, the irresistible musical has captured the hearts of millions around the globe. The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island paradise, all unfolding to the storytelling magic of ABBA's timeless songs, has now been seen live on stage by 65 million people across the world and turned into two record-breaking movies – MAMMA MIA! The Movie and MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again.

To date, MAMMA MIA! has been seen in 50 productions in 16 different languages grossing more than $4 billion at the box office.

MAMMA MIA! opened on Broadway in 2001 where it played for a record-breaking 14 years, first at the Winter Garden Theatre, then at the Broadhurst Theatre. The show also toured North America from 2000-2017 with four different touring companies spanning this period.

Also produced by Craymer, MAMMA MIA! The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. A second film, MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again, opened in July 2018 and is the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time. The films starred a host of stars including Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper, Lily James and Cher.

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, MAMMA MIA! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch