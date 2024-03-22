KANSAS Brings 50th Anniversary Tour 2024 To Pittsburgh's Benedum Center In December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As a result of brisk ticket sales and numerous sellouts, America's preeminent progressive rock band KANSAS is adding a third and final leg to their 50th Anniversary Tour. The “Another Fork in The Road” Tour celebrates 50 years of the band's illustrious music history with concerts featuring two full hours of memorable hits, fan favorites and deep cuts rarely performed live.

The tour has been hallmarked by energetic and spellbinding performances at some of the foremost theaters and performing arts centers across the United States and into Canada.

“This tour has already been incredibly special for the band. The 50th Anniversary Tour started in 2023 which commemorates KANSAS's first year as a band. It is continuing in 2024 which commemorates the release of the first KANSAS album,” comments KANSAS guitarist and original member Richard Williams. “There are so many places in the U.S. where we haven't been able to play yet, Topeka and Wichita just to name two, we knew we would have to add a third and final leg to the tour. After such a successful and sold-out premiere of the tour at the Benedum Center, Pittsburgh, PA (June 2nd, 2023), we wanted to put an exclamation point on the tour by having the closing 50th Anniversary Tour concert take place at the Benedum Center this December.”

In a tribute to the band's five decades of success, Billboard Magazine describes the basis for their longstanding appeal: “Blending blues-based hard rock and intricate progressive constructions, KANSAS staked out its own musical territory, at once original and accessible.” Billboard.com - KANSAS Hits 50

“The audiences for this 50th Anniversary Tour have been exhilarating,” adds KANSAS lead vocalist Ronnie Platt. “Let me tell you, after a decade of performing in the band, the energy the fans bring each night continues to give me goosebumps. Fans in attendance seem to continue to raise their energy level and that just makes it even more fun for us up on stage than it already is!”

“As in life, our entire career has been a winding journey,” adds original guitarist Richard Williams. “Whether it's been the ‘original' lineup signing with Don Kirshner, years on the bus, touring with Queen, and finally worldwide success peaking with Leftoverture & Point of Know Return.” Williams goes on to remember, “That was followed by various lineup changes, the valleys of the 90's and ‘dinosaur bands' losing steam, to our most recent ‘rebirth' and success of our latest new music over the last decade.” Williams concludes, “There have been and continue to be several forks in the road of that journey. This 50th Anniversary Tour and release represent that journey and the forks along that road.”

To further celebrate the band's 50th Anniversary, InsideOutMusic has released Another Fork in the Road – 50 Years of KANSAS. The 3-CD career-spanning collection features carefully selected tracks from across KANSAS's sizable discography. It also includes a new version of the song ‘Can I Tell You.' Originally released on their 1974 debut album, the song is updated by the current lineup. Another Fork in the Road – 50 Years of KANSAS is available now. Fans can order it here - https://kansas.lnk.to/AnotherForkInTheRoad-50YearsOfKansas

KANSAS boasts a lineup including original guitarist Richard Williams, bassist & vocalist Billy Greer, lead vocalist & keyboardist Ronnie Platt, keyboardist & vocalist Tom Brislin, violinist & guitarist Joe Deninzon, and original drummer Phil Ehart. Drummer Eric Holmquist is performing on drums while Phil Ehart continues to recover from a major heart attack.

This summer, KANSAS will take a break from its 50th Anniversary Tour to perform its KANSAS Classics set at different events across the United States.

With no signs of slowing down, KANSAS continues to perform in front of large and enthusiastic audiences.

Tickets

In Pittsburgh, tickets are on sale for Rich Engler Presents The Last Show of The KANSAS Another Fork In The Road 50th Anniversary Tour, on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at 7:30 p.m., at the Benedum Center, 237 7th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. The KANSAS 50th Anniversary tour show in June 2023 at the Benedum Center sold out in advance!

For tickets and information, visit Pittsburgh Cultural Trust official ticket sources, TrustArts.org, by calling 412-456-6666, in person at Theater Square Box Office, 655 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. The Benedum Center is a venue and project of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.