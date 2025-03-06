DR. GLAS Comes to the Pittsburgh Fringe Festival For Four Performances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning British stage, television and film actor Daniel Gerroll is known for creating memorable roles in projects ranging from the Oscar-winning Chariots of Fire to the hit sitcom Seinfeld among many others in an acting career that began in British boarding school productions opposite the future King Charles III.

These days, Gerroll is busy touring his one-man stage production of Dr. Glas, playwright Jeffrey Hatcher's adaptation of the classic Swedish novel by Hjalmar Söderberg. Having debuted on stage at the inaugural Ukraine Fringe Festival in war-torn Kyiv in September 2023, and earned raves at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Dr. Glas is embarking on a tour of U.S. Fringe festivals in 2025. The show comes to the Pittsburgh Fringe Festival this month, with performances on Wednesday, March 26 at 5.30 p.m. and Thursday, March 27 at 9:40 p.m. at Mr. Roboto Project; it then moves to Bloomfield Garfield Activity Center on Friday, March 28 at 9 p.m. and Saturday, March 29 at 7 p.m.

The psychological thriller slowly unravels a life-and-death moral dilemma of passion and desire with humor and intrigue. Gerroll stars as the aloof Swedish physician who gradually unburdens his soul with the story of his obsession for another man's wife and the murder he plots to win her heart.

"When you read this psychological thriller with its dashes of philosophical musings woven into intricate and intimate journal entries, Dr. Glas stays deeply embedded in the imagination," says Gerroll. Published in 1905 in Swedish, it wasn't until 1963 that there was an available English translation. Various stage adaptations have appeared all over Northern Europe, but Hatcher's adaptation is the first serious American version. Following a series of workshops and digital offerings, it was expanded to a full 60-minute play in September 2023 and premiered at the inaugural Ukraine Fringe Festival in Kyiv.

Söderberg's controversial 1905 novel is a psychological thriller with a remarkably progressive title character, addressing themes of abortion, assisted dying, adultery and murder. Critic Lynne Friedman called the play "as intricate and riveting as classic film noir." In a rave review, The Scotsman said, "Dr Glas is brought to life in all his complexities with remarkable clarity by veteran British actor Daniel Gerroll."

