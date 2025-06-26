Chatham Baroque Reveals 25–26 Concert Season Featuring Pascale Beaudin, Kristen Linfante and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chatham Baroque, Pittsburgh's premier Baroque music ensemble, has revealed its 2025/2026 concert season. From iconic works from Beethoven and Bach to Handel and Vivaldi plus little-known treasures from 18th-century Haiti and the mysteries of liturgical a cappella music, the season highlights the Chatham Baroque's commitment to performing and presenting historically informed performance, imaginative programming, and musical storytelling.

The 2025/2026 season features collaborations with world-renowned guest artists-including soprano Pascale Beaudin, Violist Kristen Linfante plus touring artists baritone Jean-Bernard Cerin, violinist Alan Choo, and members of the acclaimed Czech vocal ensemble Tiburtina-while continuing Chatham Baroque's work to expand the early music canon by including underrepresented voices from the past to present.

"The upcoming season takes audiences on a remarkable journey through time-from the celestial Medieval sounds of Hildegard von Bingen to the revolutionary trios of a young Beethoven, with vibrant stops in Baroque Rome, 17th-century Sweden, J.S. Bach's Leipzig, and colonial-era Haiti," said Scott Pauley, co-artistic director and theorbist. "By presenting such a range of voices and stories, we're expanding the narrative of early music with works both familiar and surprising."

2025-2026 Season Details:

October 19, 2025 | 2:30 PM

Shadyside Presbyterian Church

Step into 1795 Vienna and experience the debut of Beethoven's groundbreaking Opus 1 piano trios-his first published works. With these trios, Beethoven transformed the genre from piano-focused pieces into expansive chamber music, giving the violin and cello independent, expressive voices. Performed by three of the world's leading early music specialists-Alan Choo (violin), Jaap ter Linden (cello), and David Breitman (fortepiano)-this program celebrates the bold arrival of a brilliant young composer on the rise.

November 21, 2025 | 7:30 PM | Teutonia Männerchor

November 22, 2025 | 7:30 PM | Calvary Episcopal Church

November 23, 2025 | 2:30 PM | Levy Hall, Rodef Shalom Congregation

Chatham Baroque's Andrew Fouts (violin), Patricia Halverson (viola da gamba), and Scott Pauley (theorbo & baroque guitar) bring 17 years of musical synergy and deep connection to the stage in this vibrant program. The trio explores the rich and expressive repertoire of Baroque Germany and Austria, featuring works by J.S. Bach, Buxtehude, Erlebach, Bertali, and Schmelzer. Expect dazzling virtuosity, intimate ensemble playing, and a journey through some of the era's most captivating music.

December 21, 2025 | 2:30 PM

Carnegie Music Hall, Oakland

Experience the warmth and brilliance of the season with Chatham Baroque and a gathering of virtuoso instrumentalists who have roots in Pittsburgh-either having grown up in the city or adopted it as their own. The program features Corelli's shimmering Christmas Concerto, concerti grossi by Vivaldi, Handel, Torelli, and Geminiani, and a delightful set of French Noëls for strings by Charpentier. Hear joyous Baroque holiday music performed by some of the area's finest musicians in one of our city's most elegant concert halls.

January 23-24, 2026 | 7:30 PM | Hicks Memorial Chapel, Pittsburgh Theological Seminary

January 25, 2026 | 2:30 PM | Levy Hall, Rodef Shalom Congregation

Trace the remarkable journey of Queen Christina of Sweden, from her reign and abdication to her conversion to Catholicism and her influential role as a leading patron of the arts in Baroque Rome. This program follows the wide scope of Christina's musical patronage-from French works by Lully and trio sonatas by Buxtehude during her early years in Sweden, to compositions by Roman masters she supported, including Alessandro Scarlatti, Giacomo Carissimi, and Arcangelo Corelli.

February 22, 2026 | 2:30 PM

Levy Hall, Rodef Shalom Congregation

This program features "Lisette quitté la plaine," the oldest known song text in early Haitian Creole. Composed around 1757 in Saint-Domingue by French colonist Duvivier de la Mahautière, it tells the poignant story of an enslaved African man. Set to the popular French melody "Que ne suis-je la fougère," the song weaves together Creole and European elements. The program follows its remarkable journey across Haiti, France, Cuba, New Orleans, and back to its place of origin in Haiti.

March 27, 2026 | 7:30 PM | Teutonia Männerchor

March 28, 2026 | 7:30 PM | Hicks Memorial Chapel, Pittsburgh Theological Seminary

March 29, 2026 | 2:30 PM | Hicks Memorial Chapel, Pittsburgh Theological Seminary

In our annual J. S. Bach birthday program, we highlight his sublime instrumental chamber music, including one of his final compositions-the trio sonata for violin and flute from The Musical Offering. The program also features music from Bach's D Major Sonata for viola da gamba and harpsichord, the E Major Partita for solo violin, a sonata for lute and flute by Sylvius Leopold Weiss, and a Paris Quartet by Georg Philipp Telemann.

April 26, 2026 | 2:30 or 4:00 PM

Calvary Episcopal Church

Led by artistic director Barbora Kabátková and featuring the otherworldly voices of soprano Hana Blažíková and members of the acclaimed Czech a cappella ensemble Tiburtina, this exquisite group performs the celestial music of Hildegard von Bingen-the renowned medieval abbess, mystic, and composer, whose works were inspired by the ecstatic visions she experienced throughout her life.

