12 Peers Continues Eighth Season With 2018 Pulitzer Prize Nominated Play

Jul. 8, 2019  

12 Peers Theater continues their eighth main stage season with Everybody, a modern spin on the classic Everyman. Everybody, selected from the cast by lottery at each performance makes an epic journey to death, while searching for someone or something to validate his life. With 120 possible casting combinations, each performance will be truly unique.

Artistic Director Vince Ventura says, "We are both honored and excited to bring this experimental Pulitzer Prize nominated play to the greater Pittsburgh area. It's rare to find a play that so fully embodies our mission statement, and we think this is a great example."

Everybody

By Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

August 1 - 18, 2019

Richard E. Rauh Studio Theatre, The University of Pittsburgh

Featuring: Bre Brown (Somebody), Jahir Christian (Somebody), John Feightner (Somebody), Paul Fields (Somebody), Sara Ashley Fisher (Usher / Understanding), Maddie Kocur (Time), Brittany Tague (Somebody), and Jane Tinker (Death).

Scenic Design: Carly Long, Lighting Design: Gregory Messmer, Costume Design: Madison Hack, Prop Design: Leah Klocko, Sound Design: Peter Brucker.

www.12peers.org

Single Tickets range from Name Your Own Price to $20.00.

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (Playwright). Credits include "War" (LCT3/Lincoln Center Theater), "Gloria" (Vineyard Theatre; Pulitzer Prize finalist), "Appropriate" (Signature Theatre; Obie Award), "An Octoroon" (Soho Rep; Obie Award) and "Neighbors" (The Public Theater). He is a Residency Five Playwright at Signature Theatre and under commissions from LCT3/Lincoln Center Theater, MTC/Sloan and the Steppenwolf Theatre Company. His recent honors include the MacArthur Fellowship, the Windham-Campbell Prize for drama, the Benjamin Danks Award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, the PEN/Laura Pels International Foundation Theatre Award, the Steinberg Playwriting Award and the Tennessee Williams Award. He currently teaches in the Hunter College playwriting MFA program, where he is a Master-Artist-in-Residence.

