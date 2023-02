Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Christian & Noelle Krugman - CURTAIN CALL - Various



Runners-Up: Karen Stanley Burns - AN OTHERWISE MAGICAL LIFE - Theater Artist's Studio, Samantha Zell - GYPSY AFTER DARK - Arizona Broadway Theatre, Keath Hall - HOW I CAME TO BE BUFFALO BILL - Ronin Theatre Company

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Sergio Mejía - ON YOUR FEET! - Phoenix Theatre



Runners-Up: Paul Pederson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - TheaterWorks, Ashley Harkey - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Mesa Encore Theatre, Cydney Trent - JUNIE B. JONES - TheaterWorks

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Heather Riddle - LES MISERABLES - Desert Foothills Theatre



Runners-Up: Taylor Moschetti - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Mesa Encore Theatre, Emma England - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Limelight, Richard Courtney - BONNIE & CLYDE - Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Sandi Carll - LES MISERABLES - Desert Foothills Theatre



Runners-Up: Chris Hamby - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Theater Works, Taylor Moschetti - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Mesa Encore Theatre, Ron May - ASSASSINS - Stray Cat Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Van Rockwell - DRINKING HABITS - Don Bluth Front Row Theatre



Runners-Up: David Ira Goldstein - HAMLET - Southwest Shakespeare Company, Anne Vogel - UNRETOUCHED - Theater Artists Studio, Van Rockwell - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Starlight Theatre

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: LES MISERABLES - Desert Foothills Theatre



Runners-Up: YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Mesa Encore Theatre, MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Theater Works, BONNIE & CLYDE - Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Brady Fiscus - CARRIE - Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre



Runners-Up: Brady Fiscus - BE MORE CHILL - Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre, Matt Stetler - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Mesa Encore Theatre, Stacey Walston - HAMLET - Southwest Shakespeare Company

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Ken Goodenberger - LES MISERABLES - Desert Foothills Theatre



Runners-Up: Michael Snyder - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Mesa Encore Theatre, Mark 4Man - BE MORE CHILL - Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre, Jennifer Adams - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Theater Works

Best Musical

Winner: LES MISERABLES - Desert Foothills Theatre



Runners-Up: YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Mesa Encore Theatre, MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Theater Works, BONNIE & CLYDE - Desert Stage's

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: THE HELLO GIRLS - The Phoenix Theater Company



Runners-Up: GHOSTS OF BOGOTÁ - Stray Cat Theatre, REINVENTING RICK - Starlight Community theater, UNRETOUCHED - Theatre Artists Studio

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Noelle Krugman - LES MISERABLES - Desert Foothills Theatre



Runners-Up: Isreal Rodriguez - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Mesa Encore Theatre, Tre Moore - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Limelight, Zara Sego - JUNIE B JONES - TheaterWorks

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Karen Burns - OTHERWISE MAGICAL LIFE - Theatre Artists Studio



Runners-Up: Christian Krugman - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Don Bluth front row, Lizzy McGroder - UNRETOUCHED - Theatre Artists Studio, Shayla Forero - AWAY FROM A MANGER - Limelight

Best Play

Winner: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Don Bluth Front Row



Runners-Up: JUNIE B. JONES - Theaterworks, THE TEMPEST - Southwest Shakespeare Company, THE BOOK OF WILL - The Phoenix Theatre Company

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: William Smith - LES MISERABLES - Desert Foothills Theatre



Runners-Up: Dori Brown - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Theater Works, Leroy Timblin - THE COUNTRY HOUSE - Stage Left Productions, Ally Baumlin - CARRIE - Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Van Rockwell, Roger McKay - DRINKING HABITS - Don Bluth Front Row Theatre



Runners-Up: Garrett Unterreiner - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Theater Works, Tom Drewinski - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Mesa Encore Theatre, Peter Bish - THE TEMPEST - Southwest Shakespeare Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Westley Caryl - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Limelight



Runners-Up: Claire Calihan - GYPSY - Arizona Broadway Theatre, Carlos Sanchez Beltran - BONNIE & CLYDE - Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre, Beau Heckman - FARINELLI AND THE KING - Southwest Shakespeare Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Christian Krugman - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Don Bluth Front Row



Runners-Up: Seth Tucker - THE BOOK OF WILL - The Phoenix Theater Company, Greta Skelly - MOJADA: A MEDEA IN LOS ANGELES - Southwest Shakespeare Company, Colleen Rose Thompson - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Starlight Community Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: TheaterWorks



Runners-Up: Desert Foothills Theatre, Phoenix Theatre, Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre