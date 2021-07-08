Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

West Valley Symphony Announces 53rd Season Concert Lineup

pixeltracker Jul. 8, 2021  

The West Valley Symphony launches its 53rd season with a diverse 2021-2022 six-concert schedule under the baton of Maestro Cal Stewart Kellogg at The Vista Center for the Arts, 15660 N. Parkview Place in Surprise.

"Coming out of a very difficult year, we are anxious not only to return to the performance stage but to be able to bring live classical music to the community," Kellogg said.

New season-ticket packages and single tickets go on sale Sept 15.

The 2020-21 season includes:

• Nov. 21, 2021 with guest soloist Vladimir Khomyakov

• Dmitiri Shostakovich, Festival Overture

Sergei Prokofiev, Romeo and Juliet Suite No. 2

• Pyotr Illyich Tchaikovsky, 1st Piano Concerto

• Dec. 19, 2021, Happy Holidays, featuring the North Valley Chorale, Eleanor Johnson, Music Director

• Jan. 16, 2022, Salute to England, featuring soloist Nancy Buck

• William Walton, Orb and Sceptre March

• William Walton, Viola Concerto

• Edgar Elgar, Variations on an Original Theme "Enigma"

• Feb. 13, 2022, Friends and Colleagues, featuring soloist Katherine McLin

Johann Strauss, Die Fliedermaus Overture

• Johannes Brahms, Concerto in D Major

Antonin Dvorak, Symphony in G Major

• March 6, 2022, Famous Operas featuring The Phoenician Tenors

• A selection of pieces of some the greatest tenor arias by Verde, Donizetti, Leoncavallo and Puccini

• April 3, 2022, Remembering Leroy Anderson and Richard Rodgers

Leroy Anderson including Belle of the Ball; The Syncopated Clock; The Waltzing Cat; The Typewriter; Fiddle Faddle; Plink, Plank, Plunk; Trumpeter's Lullaby; Bugler's Holiday and Forgotten Dreams.

Richard Rodgers including Oklahoma, The King and I, Carousel, South Pacificand The Sound of Music

To make a donation to the West Valley Symphony and for more information, visit www.westvalleysymphony.com.


