Arizona has a number of thriving performing arts institutions with esteemed alumni working on Broadway, touring theatre, local theatre, TV and film! Below, BroadwayWorld rounds up the top performing arts schools in Arizona. Check out the list below!

University of Arizona

Welcome to The School of Theatre, Film & Television! Our programs nurture and develop outstanding artists and scholars by providing rigorous training and mentoring by internationally recognized faculty, excellent internship opportunities, industry-standard resources, and hands-on production experience.

We offer comprehensive training in the art and business of storytelling, as expressed through the rich emotional experiences only offered through live theatre and the immersive cinematic experience, which prepares students to succeed in a wide range of careers-in the industry, the arts, and higher education.

Our alumni go on to enjoy a wide range of careers - including acting, directing, producing, dramaturgy, play and screenwriting, theatrical/entertainment designing and technical production, editing, cinematography, and in arts non-profits and higher education.

Our Theatre Arts program was ranked 33 out of 306 nationwide by College Factual, and Film & Television was ranked #20 among U.S. film schools by The Wrap's "Top 50 Film Schools," making UA one of the top places to study theatre and film.

Accredited by the National Association of Schools of Theatre, our degrees offer strong theoretical foundations and rigorous conservatory-style training by a faculty of working professionals. As a member of the University/Resident Theater Association (U/RTA), we provide excellent professional theatre training in stage design and production for graduate students.

Eastern Arizona College

Come to Eastern Arizona College, where you can shine in the spotlight! In the Department of Theatre Arts, we take great pride in our curricular programming and our dynamic seasons of high-quality shows.

Our goal is to offer students a comprehensive undergraduate curriculum in the Theatre Arts and to prepare emerging artists for the next step in their careers. Upon graduation from EAC, many of our students continue their pursuit of higher education, while others immediately seek to enter the professional workforce of the theatre industry.

In order to meet these needs of our students, we employ an integrated approach to our craft which focuses on learning, research, practice, and application through the study of stagecraft, performance, design, dramatic literature, and the historical, literary, and cultural roots of the theatre arts.

Pima Community College

Steve Jobs traced the success of the original Macintosh computer to a calligraphy class he took in college a decade before Apple first became the company it is today. The insights he learned about the power of the arts to move people, he said, were designed into those first Macs.

Not everyone is Steve Jobs. But everyone can benefit from learning how to create images, objects, music or stage experiences. The Arts demand that students think critically while mastering the techniques of their craft so they can succeed in jobs either on a stage or behind the scenes.

They also teach skills that employers everywhere demand: how to communicate, work in teams, and collaborate to complete projects on time, because the show must go on. Perceptive students will recognize that success lies in marketing one's skills through networking and social media.

