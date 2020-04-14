The Phoenix Theatre Company Presents BEHIND THE CURTAIN, Episode 3

The Phoenix Theatre Company launches Behind the Curtain - a new, online-only show streaming every Thursday at 7:30pm. Every episode is a backstage pass to the magic of theatre. This week's episode dives into new work development with special appearances by singer-songwriter Carrie Rodriguez and actor Sean Ewing.

"This is your sneak peek into everything that happens before the curtain rises," says show host and Producing Artistic Director Michael Barnard. "It's your chance to interact with the brightest talent The Phoenix Theatre Company has to offer."

This week's guests are Robbie Harper, Rich Orloff, Craig Bohmler, Rusty Ferracane, Trisha Ditsworth, Sean Ewing and Carrie Rodriguez. Host Barnard will lead conversations about new works development, a process unique to The Phoenix Theatre Company. Learn what inspired Rodriguez as she wrote the sumptuous score for ¡Americano!, a musical that went through TPTC's new works festival. Hear Ewing, who played Tony in the world premiere, sing a song from ¡Americano!.

Streaming starts Thursday, April 16th promptly at 7:30pm. Viewers can RSVP here and stream with or without a login here. To learn more about The Phoenix Theatre Company's 2020-2021 season, visit https://www.phoenixtheatre.com/newseason.





