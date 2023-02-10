The Nash celebrates Women's History Month in March with a full calendar of special events honoring and showcasing the great women in jazz.

Notable events include March 17 when The Nash will honor Japanese-American pianist Toshiko Akiyoshi with The Nash Jazz Beacon Award and a celebratory concert with the Lew Tabackin/Randy Brecker Quartet. On March 18, experience the stunning vocals of Lauren Kinhan, then enjoy the talented bassist and vocalist, Kristin Korb and her trio on March 25.

Other concerts include vocalists Sandra Bassett, Francine Reed as well as Rebecca de la Torre, a concert with We3 and Sheila Early and a tribute to Academy Award winning songwriter Dorothy Fields.

The Nash is located at 110 E. Roosevelt, in downtown Phoenix, on Roosevelt Row. Beer, wine and soft drinks available for purchase.

Tickets are on sale through thenash.org. Student discounted tickets are available for all concerts. Use code: "student" at checkout.