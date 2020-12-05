The Great Arizona Puppet Theater Announces THE DINOSAUR CHRISTMAS REVUE

The Great Arizona Puppet Theatre has announced upcoming performances of THE DINOSAUR CHRISTMAS REVUE! Performances take place on Saturday, December 12 at 10:00am; Sunday, December 13 at 2:00pm; Saturday, December 19 at 10:00am; and Thursday, December 24 at 10:00am.

Join the merry crew of dinosaurs as they gather to celebrate the season and put on a show in this festive NEW offering for the holidays!

Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members; paid reservations are required and must be received before 5pm the day before the show. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://azpuppets.org/reservations.php.

Shows and showtimes are subject to change; please be sure to call the theater to confirm.



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org

Shows View More Phoenix Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You