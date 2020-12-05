Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater Announces THE DINOSAUR CHRISTMAS REVUE

Performances take place December 12-24.

Dec. 5, 2020  

The Great Arizona Puppet Theatre has announced upcoming performances of THE DINOSAUR CHRISTMAS REVUE! Performances take place on Saturday, December 12 at 10:00am; Sunday, December 13 at 2:00pm; Saturday, December 19 at 10:00am; and Thursday, December 24 at 10:00am.

Join the merry crew of dinosaurs as they gather to celebrate the season and put on a show in this festive NEW offering for the holidays!

Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members; paid reservations are required and must be received before 5pm the day before the show. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://azpuppets.org/reservations.php.

Shows and showtimes are subject to change; please be sure to call the theater to confirm.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org


