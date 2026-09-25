THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW to Open at University of Arizona's Marroney Theatre
The production will include a post-show discussion, an ASL-interpreted performance, and a free screening of the documentary Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror.
The University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television (TFTV) will kick off its 2026/27 Theatre Season with The Rocky Horror Show, Richard O'Brien's legendary rock musical where innocence collides with a glitter-soaked world of seduction, spectacle and self-discovery – and nothing is ever the same.
Running Oct. 16–25 at the Marroney Theatre, with preview performances on Oct. 11 and 15, The Rocky Horror Show arrives in Tucson at a poignant moment for the beloved cult classic, following the August 25 passing of Tim Curry, whose unforgettable portrayal of Dr. Frank-N-Furter helped make Rocky Horror a cultural phenomenon.
Director and choreographer Christie Kerr brings together a cast of TFTV student performers for a production that embraces the show's irreverent humor, infectious rock score and celebration of individuality.
“It has been a pleasure working with our talented cast and artistic team on this exciting show,” says Kerr. “The Rocky Horror Show invites both the cast and audience on a journey of self-discovery, as its characters begin to question preconceived notions about sexuality, gender roles and societal expectations. Through these explorations, they find community among like-minded 'aliens' and outcasts. Those themes feel particularly relevant to the world around us today, while the production also celebrates the beloved film that has made Rocky Horror a favorite for generations.”
TFTV's cast of emerging performers celebrates the audacious spirit of the original.
“It has been such an honor to help breathe new life into this cult classic alongside my peers, and with the recent passing of Tim Curry, portraying Frank-N-Furter has given me a special opportunity to honor the late artist,” says Harrison Dodge, pictured. “Creating a Frank-N-Furter that is true to myself has been an incredibly fun challenge and a slightly introspective process. That's the spirit of The Rocky Horror Show - it's loud and fun, but it's also deeply impactful and truthful.”
Special programming for The Rocky Horror Show will include a post-show discussion with artists following the performance on Oct. 23, and an ASL-interpreted performance on Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. Additionally, TFTV will host a free screening of Linus O'Brien's documentary Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror on Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. in the Marroney Theatre.
As the first subscription performance of the School of Theatre, Film & Television's 2026–27 season, the production reflects the program's commitment to hands-on training and performance at a professional level. Audiences can expect a high-energy production that puts TFTV's emerging performers, designers and theatre-makers at the center of one of musical theatre's most enduring cult phenomena.
The production also offers an accessible entry point for new audiences, with $5 tickets available for all college and high school students for every performance, available in person at the Arizona Arts Box Office.
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