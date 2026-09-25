THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW to Open at University of Arizona's Marroney Theatre

NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television (TFTV) will kick off its 2026/27 Theatre Season with The Rocky Horror Show, Richard O'Brien's legendary rock musical where innocence collides with a glitter-soaked world of seduction, spectacle and self-discovery – and nothing is ever the same.

Running Oct. 16–25 at the Marroney Theatre, with preview performances on Oct. 11 and 15, The Rocky Horror Show arrives in Tucson at a poignant moment for the beloved cult classic, following the August 25 passing of Tim Curry, whose unforgettable portrayal of Dr. Frank-N-Furter helped make Rocky Horror a cultural phenomenon.

Director and choreographer Christie Kerr brings together a cast of TFTV student performers for a production that embraces the show's irreverent humor, infectious rock score and celebration of individuality.

“It has been a pleasure working with our talented cast and artistic team on this exciting show,” says Kerr. “The Rocky Horror Show invites both the cast and audience on a journey of self-discovery, as its characters begin to question preconceived notions about sexuality, gender roles and societal expectations. Through these explorations, they find community among like-minded 'aliens' and outcasts. Those themes feel particularly relevant to the world around us today, while the production also celebrates the beloved film that has made Rocky Horror a favorite for generations.”

TFTV's cast of emerging performers celebrates the audacious spirit of the original.

“It has been such an honor to help breathe new life into this cult classic alongside my peers, and with the recent passing of Tim Curry, portraying Frank-N-Furter has given me a special opportunity to honor the late artist,” says Harrison Dodge, pictured. “Creating a Frank-N-Furter that is true to myself has been an incredibly fun challenge and a slightly introspective process. That's the spirit of The Rocky Horror Show - it's loud and fun, but it's also deeply impactful and truthful.”

Special programming for The Rocky Horror Show will include a post-show discussion with artists following the performance on Oct. 23, and an ASL-interpreted performance on Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. Additionally, TFTV will host a free screening of Linus O'Brien's documentary Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror on Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. in the Marroney Theatre.

As the first subscription performance of the School of Theatre, Film & Television's 2026–27 season, the production reflects the program's commitment to hands-on training and performance at a professional level. Audiences can expect a high-energy production that puts TFTV's emerging performers, designers and theatre-makers at the center of one of musical theatre's most enduring cult phenomena.

The production also offers an accessible entry point for new audiences, with $5 tickets available for all college and high school students for every performance, available in person at the Arizona Arts Box Office.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 18 Hrs 34 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Phoenix Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming