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Video: SUFFS Director Chelsea Anderson Talks Process at Phoenix Theatre Company

Chelsea Anderson discusses translating the suffragist movement's history into a contemporary stage musical.

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A new behind-the-scenes video from Phoenix Theatre Company puts the spotlight on director Chelsea Anderson, who walks through her process for bringing SUFFS from the pages of history to the stage. The clip, part of the company's Director's Download series, offers a glimpse into how Anderson approached staging the up-beat, contemporary musical about the American suffragist movement.

SUFFS follows the women who fought for the right to vote, centering on figures including Alice Paul, and is framed as a modern take on a historical movement rather than a straightforward period piece. The video draws a direct comparison between Anderson's own leadership on the production and Paul's persistence within the story itself, describing the director as bringing the same drive to the rehearsal room.

The video was posted by Phoenix Theatre Company, which has used its YouTube channel this year to give audiences a look behind its productions, from fight choreography breakdowns to song teasers. Tickets for SUFFS are on sale now through phoenixtheatre.com.

The Director's Download format gives Anderson space to speak directly about her creative choices for the show, positioning the video as a preview of the perspective she brings to the production ahead of performances.

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