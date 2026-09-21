Video: LES MISÉRABLES at Phoenix Theatre Company Teases 'Red and Black'
The clip shows student revolutionaries turning ideas into action before the barricade.
A new teaser clip from Phoenix Theatre Company turns the spotlight on 'Red and Black,' the rousing number from LES MISÉRABLES that finds the student revolutionaries beginning to organize their fight. The video, posted to the company's YouTube channel, previews what it calls the moment 'ideas turn into action' as the students rally around the cause ahead of the barricade.
LES MISÉRABLES is the musical adaptation of Victor Hugo's novel, following Jean Valjean's journey of redemption against the backdrop of political upheaval in 19th-century France. The score has long been anchored by numbers that trace the arc from personal struggle to collective uprising, with 'Red and Black' marking the students' pivot from talk to organized resistance.
The production is currently running at The Phoenix Theatre Company through October 18th, with the 'Red and Black' teaser continuing the venue's series of song-specific previews leading up to the show's closing weeks.
The clip follows a string of similar teasers from the company, including one spotlighting 'Drink With Me', another quiet ensemble moment among the students before the fighting resumes.
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