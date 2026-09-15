Video: LES MISÉRABLES at Phoenix Theatre Company Teases 'Drink With Me'

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A new teaser clip from Phoenix Theatre Company turns the spotlight on 'Drink With Me,' the quiet ensemble number from LES MISÉRABLES that finds the students pausing for a moment of camaraderie before the fighting resumes. The video, posted to the company's YouTube channel, offers a preview of the song's staging ahead of the production's final performances.

LES MISÉRABLES is the musical adaptation of Victor Hugo's novel, with music by Claude-Michel Schönberg and lyrics developed with Alain Boublil, following Jean Valjean's path toward redemption against the backdrop of a student uprising in 19th-century France. 'Drink With Me' arrives late in the story, as the young revolutionaries gather at the barricade and reckon with what may lie ahead, described in the video's release as 'one last moment of friendship, reflection and hope.'

The teaser is part of an ongoing string of clips Phoenix Theatre Company has released promoting its run of LES MISÉRABLES, which continues through October 18th at the company's venue.

The video follows previous teasers from the production spotlighting other numbers from the score, including a clip centered on 'I Dreamed a Dream', giving audiences several looks at the production before the show closes.

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