Video: MURDER FOR TWO Cast Sings 'A Friend Like You' at Phoenix Theatre Company
The two-actor musical whodunit continues its run at the company's Hormel Theatre.
A new teaser from The Phoenix Theatre Company gives audiences a taste of the score from MURDER FOR TWO, featuring performers Jason M. Hammond and Jackson Evans singing the number 'A Friend Like You.' The clip, posted to the company's YouTube channel, promotes the show's ongoing engagement and pitches the tune as an ode to friendship, with the video's framing noting that 'everybody needs a buddy.'
MURDER FOR TWO is a musical comedy whodunit told entirely by two performers, who between them play a detective, a murder victim, and a full roster of suspects while also handling the show's live piano accompaniment. The stripped-down format has made the show a favorite for regional theaters looking to pair mystery plotting with vaudeville-style comic performance.
At The Phoenix Theatre Company, Hammond and Evans anchor the production, which is playing at the company's Hormel Theatre. Hammond and Evans previously appeared in the company's trailer for the show, and both performers are credited courtesy of Actors' Equity Association in the new song teaser.
The teaser follows BroadwayWorld's review of the Phoenix Theatre Company production, which described the two-man comedy as leaving audiences laughing throughout the show thanks to its performances, music, and design.
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...
|
Proof
Temple of Music and Art (9/27-10/17)
|
Doja Cat
Mortgage Matchup Center (10/29-10/29)
|
Catch Me If You Can
Hale Centre Theatre Arizona (8/21-10/03) PHOTOS
|
Nunsense
Hale Centre Theatre Arizona (1/19-3/23)
|
The Crucible
Actors PLAYground (10/02-10/11)
|
Other Desert Cities
Theatre Artists Studio (9/12-9/27)
|
A Room in the Castle
Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival (9/19-10/03)
|
Showcase: CINDERELLA
Musical Theatre Alliance of Arizona (1/16-1/16)
|
MY MAN GODFREY
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (1/21-2/27)
|
THE MALTESE FALCON
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (5/20-6/26)