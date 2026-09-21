THE ADDAMS FAMILY to Open at TheaterWorks in Peoria

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TheaterWorks invites audiences to embrace the wonderfully weird family we know and love during its upcoming production of the Broadway musical The Addams Family, running October 23–November 8, 2026, at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts, 10580 N. 83rd Drive in Peoria.

Based on the beloved characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams, The Addams Family brings the frightfully delightful world of Gomez, Morticia, Uncle Fester, Grandma, Wednesday, Pugsley and Lurch spectacularly to life in an all-new story. Wednesday's unexpected romance with a seemingly normal young man brings two very different families together for one hilarious night that forces the Addamses to face their greatest fear yet: change. One unforgettable night filled with secrets, surprises and plenty of Addams-style chaos.

TheaterWorks C.W. McMillin Executive Director Chris Hamby directs the production. A member of the TheaterWorks family for more than 15 years, Hamby has directed numerous productions on TheaterWorks stages, including Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The Wizard of Oz, A Christmas Carol and The Prince of Egypt.

'As someone who loves Halloween and everything wonderfully strange and spooky, I've wanted to direct The Addams Family for years—but I was determined to wait until the timing was right,' Hamby said. 'Now, with the right artists and the right moment at TheaterWorks, I'm thrilled to finally welcome audiences into the delightfully macabre world of the Addamses.'

Paul Pedersen, TheaterWorks' Director of Patron Experience, choreographs the production, bringing his signature flair to the musical's lively ensemble numbers and delightfully eccentric characters.

'The Addams Family is an absolute playground for me,' Pedersen said. 'I'm having so much fun creating a movement vocabulary that embraces everything we love about the Addamses… their eccentricity, their darkness and their wonderfully twisted sense of humor. There's something delightfully freeing about stepping into a world where being strange isn't just accepted; it's celebrated.'

Music direction is provided by TheaterWorks Resident Music Director Lincoln Wright.

Leading the wonderfully kooky Addams family are Steven Meythaler as Gomez Addams, Corielle James as Morticia Addams, Tabitha Meythaler as Wednesday Addams and Jackson Beeson as Pugsley Addams.

For the roles of Wednesday and Gomez, Theaterworks has cast two people who are actually family. Tabitha Meythaler (Wednesday Addams) and Steven Meythaler (Gomez Addams) move from being brother and sister off stage to playing father and daughter on stage.

'I'm over the moon! We've been performing together for over 15 years and always hoped we'd get to play family on stage. When I learned Tabi was Wednesday, I was so excited I almost forgot I got Gomez! Getting to show how much I love and support my sister on stage makes this experience incredibly special.'

The cast also features Issac Sainz as Uncle Fester, Bennet Allen Wood as Lucas Beineke, Shelby Hanks as Alice Beineke and Phil Osterholt as Mal Beineke, alongside an ensemble of talented local performers bringing the production's unforgettable ancestors to life.

Helping create the production's signature gothic look is DeAndrea Vaughn, TheaterWorks Artist in Residence for Hair and Makeup, who designs the hair, makeup and wigs for the production. Vaughn has worked in the hair and makeup industry for 12 years and has called TheaterWorks an artistic home throughout that time. Drawing inspiration from the dark glamour and gothic aesthetic synonymous with The Addams Family, Vaughn's designs help transform the cast and bring the Addams ancestors back from the grave, adding another layer to the production's spooky atmosphere.

With music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, The Addams Family combines comedy, romance and the macabre in a musical celebration of family, individuality and embracing what makes each of us wonderfully strange.

Celebrate Halloween with The Addams Family at TheaterWorks on October 31, with performances at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Both performances will feature special Halloween festivities, including a costume contest with prizes, a specialty cocktail, themed photo opportunities and additional surprises for audiences to enjoy.

Tickets for The Addams Family are on sale now and start at $38. Tickets may be purchased online at theaterworks.org or by calling the TheaterWorks Box Office at 623-815-7930 (option 0). The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

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