THE NERD Comes to Theatrikos Next Month

The show will run from October 2 to October 19, 2025.

By: Sep. 16, 2025
THE NERD Comes to Theatrikos Next Month Image
Theatrikos Theatre Company has announced its fall production, Larry Shue's uproarious comedy, The Nerd. Directed by Nick Rabe, this fan-favorite show will run from October 2 to October 19, 2025.

Set in the vibrant 1980s, The Nerd tells the story of Willum Cubbert, a mild-mannered architect who is visited by Rick Steadman, a fellow ex-GI he's never met but who saved his life in Vietnam. Willum's delight in showing his gratitude quickly sours as it becomes clear that Rick is a bumbling, tactless "nerd" with no social graces. Rick's increasingly outrageous behavior threatens to ruin Willum's career, a budding romance with the charming Tansy McGinnis, and a dinner party with his stuffy boss. With help from his wry Best Friend, Axel Hammond, Willum must find a way to get Rick out of his apartment and his life. This side-splitting farce is a classic tale of unexpected guests and comic chaos.

"This play is just goofy and funny and there's a lot of relatable comedy about unwanted house guests.” Rabe shared. “We have a really talented cast that is having a lot of fun performing with each other and that's always entertaining to watch. We've tried to put a fresh take on these characters and make something that is rooted in realism, elevates the material for a modern audience and will still surprise people and really make 'em laugh."

Theatrikos Theatre Company, known for its high-quality community theatre productions, invites the public to experience this comedic masterpiece. Whether you're looking for a fun night out or are a long-time fan of Larry Shue's work, The Nerd is guaranteed to be a highlight of the fall theatre season.




