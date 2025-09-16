THE NERD Comes to Theatrikos Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatrikos Theatre Company has announced its fall production, Larry Shue's uproarious comedy, The Nerd. Directed by Nick Rabe, this fan-favorite show will run from October 2 to October 19, 2025.

Set in the vibrant 1980s, The Nerd tells the story of Willum Cubbert, a mild-mannered architect who is visited by Rick Steadman, a fellow ex-GI he's never met but who saved his life in Vietnam. Willum's delight in showing his gratitude quickly sours as it becomes clear that Rick is a bumbling, tactless "nerd" with no social graces. Rick's increasingly outrageous behavior threatens to ruin Willum's career, a budding romance with the charming Tansy McGinnis, and a dinner party with his stuffy boss. With help from his wry Best Friend, Axel Hammond, Willum must find a way to get Rick out of his apartment and his life. This side-splitting farce is a classic tale of unexpected guests and comic chaos.

"This play is just goofy and funny and there's a lot of relatable comedy about unwanted house guests.” Rabe shared. “We have a really talented cast that is having a lot of fun performing with each other and that's always entertaining to watch. We've tried to put a fresh take on these characters and make something that is rooted in realism, elevates the material for a modern audience and will still surprise people and really make 'em laugh."

Theatrikos Theatre Company, known for its high-quality community theatre productions, invites the public to experience this comedic masterpiece. Whether you're looking for a fun night out or are a long-time fan of Larry Shue's work, The Nerd is guaranteed to be a highlight of the fall theatre season.