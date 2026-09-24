THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL to Open at Valley Youth Theatre
Valley Youth Theatre's production directed by Wesley Bradstreet features an electrifying rock score and cast of young performers.
Valley Youth Theatre (VYT) brings the world of Percy Jackson, to its stage for the first time with The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, running October 9 through October 25, 2026 in downtown Phoenix. This action-packed Broadway musical brings Percy's epic adventure from page to stage with an electrifying rock score, mythical monsters, Greek gods, and plenty of adventure.
Adapted from the best-selling fantasy book series by author Rick Riordan, with book by Joe Tracz and music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki, The Lightning Thief, the first book in the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series, follows the harrowing adventures of Percy Jackson, the half-blood son of a Greek god.
In the musical, Percy finds himself with newly discovered powers he can't control and a destiny he never wanted. When Zeus's master lightning bolt is stolen, he becomes the prime suspect. To fight for his innocence, Percy has to do more than catch the real thief, he must travel to the Underworld and back, solve the riddle of the Oracle and come to terms with a father who abandoned him. Along the way, Percy faces mythical monsters, unexpected challenges and a journey that will test his courage, friendships and understanding of who he is.
“Percy's story is such a wonderful fit for Valley Youth Theatre because, at its heart, it's about discovering that the things that make you different can also be your greatest strengths,” said Leigh Ann Dolan, VYT's Executive Director. “Our young people bring so much of themselves to every production, and I love that this musical celebrates finding where you belong, believing in yourself and realizing you are capable of more than you ever imagined. And they get to tell that story through this incredible rock musical, which makes it even more fun.”
Directed by Wesley Bradstreet, a Valley director, actor and arts educator, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical runs from Friday, October 9 – Sunday, October 25, 2026, at Valley Youth Theatre at 525 North First Street, Phoenix, 85004. Tickets start at $22.50 and can be found at vyt.com/tickets. Discounted tickets are available for groups of 20+. For more information, contact VYT's Box Office at (602) 253-8188x1.
Cast:
Percy Jackson | Aiden Haren, 14 | Phoenix, Shadow Mountain High School
Annabeth Chase | Grier Donnally, 16 | Phoenix, Arcadia High School
Grover Underwood | Tommy Hebel, 13 | Peoria, American Leadership Academy Vistancia
Luke Castellan/Ares | Erick Xavier Reséndiz Jr., 19
Sally Jackson/Charon | Amber Poirier, 19 | Peoria
Clarisse La Rue | Makena Meyer, 13 | Fountain Hills, Desert Mountain High School
Mrs. Dodds/ The Oracle | Nora Bermudez, 16 | Gilbert, Mesquite High School
Mr. Brunner | Andon Wright, 17 | Phoenix, Homeschool
Mr. D. (Dionysus) | Beni Bermudez, 15 | Gilbert, Mesquite High School
Katie Gardner | Ayden Armbrust, 15 | Gilbert, Mesquite High School
Silena Beauregard | Alyssa Ocean, 16 | Surprise, Sandra Day O'Connor High School
Hades | Avery Khoundara, 17 | Phoenix, Desert Vista High School
Poseidon/Gabe Ugliano | Taylor Nunziato-Cruz, 17 | Peoria, Sandra Day O'Connor High School
Thalia | Milan Marcinek, 13 | Phoenix, Alpha School
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Proof
Temple of Music and Art (9/27-10/17)
|
27th Annual Arizona Dance Festival 2026
Tempe Center for the Arts (9/24-9/26)
|
EUREKA DAY
Stray Cat Theatre (10/09-10/17)
|
CHARLEY'S AUNT
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (7/22-8/28)
|
Stop Kiss
Tornabene Theatre (10/15-12/06)
|
British Invasion: The Who, The Kinks, Herman's Hermits, The Moody Blues, The Zombies, The Animals and more
Hale Centre Theatre Arizona (10/09-10/24)
|
WHISPERS IN THE DARK: STORIES BY EDGAR ALLAN POE
Southwest Shakespeare Company (10/15-10/25)
|
The Taming
Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival (9/19-10/04)
|
Alison Krauss
Pepsi Amphitheater (9/28-9/28)
|
She's Out of Her Rind
Live Theatre Workshop (10/23-10/25)