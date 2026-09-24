THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL to Open at Valley Youth Theatre

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Valley Youth Theatre (VYT) brings the world of Percy Jackson, to its stage for the first time with The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, running October 9 through October 25, 2026 in downtown Phoenix. This action-packed Broadway musical brings Percy's epic adventure from page to stage with an electrifying rock score, mythical monsters, Greek gods, and plenty of adventure.

Adapted from the best-selling fantasy book series by author Rick Riordan, with book by Joe Tracz and music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki, The Lightning Thief, the first book in the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series, follows the harrowing adventures of Percy Jackson, the half-blood son of a Greek god.

In the musical, Percy finds himself with newly discovered powers he can't control and a destiny he never wanted. When Zeus's master lightning bolt is stolen, he becomes the prime suspect. To fight for his innocence, Percy has to do more than catch the real thief, he must travel to the Underworld and back, solve the riddle of the Oracle and come to terms with a father who abandoned him. Along the way, Percy faces mythical monsters, unexpected challenges and a journey that will test his courage, friendships and understanding of who he is.

“Percy's story is such a wonderful fit for Valley Youth Theatre because, at its heart, it's about discovering that the things that make you different can also be your greatest strengths,” said Leigh Ann Dolan, VYT's Executive Director. “Our young people bring so much of themselves to every production, and I love that this musical celebrates finding where you belong, believing in yourself and realizing you are capable of more than you ever imagined. And they get to tell that story through this incredible rock musical, which makes it even more fun.”

Directed by Wesley Bradstreet, a Valley director, actor and arts educator, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical runs from Friday, October 9 – Sunday, October 25, 2026, at Valley Youth Theatre at 525 North First Street, Phoenix, 85004. Tickets start at $22.50 and can be found at vyt.com/tickets. Discounted tickets are available for groups of 20+. For more information, contact VYT's Box Office at (602) 253-8188x1.

Cast:

Percy Jackson | Aiden Haren, 14 | Phoenix, Shadow Mountain High School

Annabeth Chase | Grier Donnally, 16 | Phoenix, Arcadia High School

Grover Underwood | Tommy Hebel, 13 | Peoria, American Leadership Academy Vistancia

Luke Castellan/Ares | Erick Xavier Reséndiz Jr., 19

Sally Jackson/Charon | Amber Poirier, 19 | Peoria

Clarisse La Rue | Makena Meyer, 13 | Fountain Hills, Desert Mountain High School

Mrs. Dodds/ The Oracle | Nora Bermudez, 16 | Gilbert, Mesquite High School

Mr. Brunner | Andon Wright, 17 | Phoenix, Homeschool

Mr. D. (Dionysus) | Beni Bermudez, 15 | Gilbert, Mesquite High School

Katie Gardner | Ayden Armbrust, 15 | Gilbert, Mesquite High School

Silena Beauregard | Alyssa Ocean, 16 | Surprise, Sandra Day O'Connor High School

Hades | Avery Khoundara, 17 | Phoenix, Desert Vista High School

Poseidon/Gabe Ugliano | Taylor Nunziato-Cruz, 17 | Peoria, Sandra Day O'Connor High School

Thalia | Milan Marcinek, 13 | Phoenix, Alpha School

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 01 Hrs 00 Min 53 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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