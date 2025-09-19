THE CLIMATE PROJECT Comes to The University Of Arizona School Of Theatre, Film & Television

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The University of Arizona's School of Theatre, Film & Television (TFTV) will present The Climate Project, an original work of physical theatre that explores the urgent issue of climate change in the Sonoran Desert and beyond. Free performances will take place at the Tornabene Theatre from September 25 to 28, 2025.

Devised by Theatre students together with faculty member Rick Wamer, The Climate Project uses the “theatre of metamorphosis” approach – a movement-based form of physical theatre – to reflect on environmental transformation and human impact. The production features a twenty-member ensemble whose performance is the result of a year's worth of collaborative research and creative exploration.



Originally commissioned by Mannakin Theatre & Dance, excerpts from the project have been showcased in Minneapolis and San Francisco, earning praise for their inventive storytelling and relevance.

The production has also received support from multiple University of Arizona sources. Funding was provided by the Technology Research Initiative Fund/Water, Environmental, and Energy Solutions Initiative through the Arts Research and Resilience program and College of Fine Arts Small Grants. Additional backing came from the School of Theatre, Film & Television and the College of Fine Arts.

Thanks to this support, the ensemble was able to collaborate with Tucson-based aerial artist Nate Dryden, who worked closely with student performers to incorporate trapeze and aerial elements into the piece, expanding the production's physical vocabulary.

"Stepping into the world of collaborative devising has been a transformative experience, grounding me more fully in my physical presence while lifting me skyward as a trapeze artist,” says student Nika Aguilar. “Under the gentle guidance of Rick Wamer and Nate Dryden, I've discovered a balance of grace and strength in my performance practice."

"I am so inspired by the perseverance, resilience, and creative collaborative work these students bring to each rehearsal,” shares Wamer. “They impress me every day. I feel so fortunate to be able to guide the ensemble in devising The Climate Project, an issue that they find meaningful and relevant to our times."

The Climate Project is the first workshop performance of TFTV's 2025–26 season and serves as the centerpiece of a week-long initiative focused on climate awareness and action across campus.