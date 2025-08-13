 tracker
THE BOB MARLEY EXPERIENCE Comes to Mesa Arts Center in September

GRAMMY-winning vocalist OneGunn will lead the tribute with a dynamic six-piece band.

The Bob Marley Experience will bring the music and message of the reggae legend to Mesa Arts Center on Friday, September 27, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

This immersive concert blends uplifting singalongs like Three Little Birds with socially conscious anthems such as Get Up, Stand Up and Jammin’, performed by powerhouse vocalist Marvin Gunn, a.k.a. OneGunn.

A GRAMMY Award-winner, Gunn’s career includes collaborations with Prince, Paula Abdul, Sheila E, and other music icons. Backed by a six-piece band, he delivers a soul-stirring homage that honors Marley’s legacy of peace, resistance, and unity.

Tickets are $50, $75, and $125, with a VIP package available for $250, at mesaartscenter.com. The performance is presented by KRDP Jazz 90.7 FM and Desert Soul Media, Inc., as part of the Paint The Town With Sound series.




