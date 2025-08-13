THE BOB MARLEY EXPERIENCE Comes to Mesa Arts Center in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Bob Marley Experience will bring the music and message of the reggae legend to Mesa Arts Center on Friday, September 27, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

This immersive concert blends uplifting singalongs like Three Little Birds with socially conscious anthems such as Get Up, Stand Up and Jammin’, performed by powerhouse vocalist Marvin Gunn, a.k.a. OneGunn.

A GRAMMY Award-winner, Gunn’s career includes collaborations with Prince, Paula Abdul, Sheila E, and other music icons. Backed by a six-piece band, he delivers a soul-stirring homage that honors Marley’s legacy of peace, resistance, and unity.

Tickets are $50, $75, and $125, with a VIP package available for $250, at mesaartscenter.com. The performance is presented by KRDP Jazz 90.7 FM and Desert Soul Media, Inc., as part of the Paint The Town With Sound series.